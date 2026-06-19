Jonathan David's Hat Trick Powers Canada to Historic First World Cup Win

Canada secured its inaugural FIFA World Cup victory with a commanding 6-0 triumph over nine-man Qatar. Jonathan David's three-goal performance, including a hat trick, highlighted the landmark result for the co-hosts in Vancouver.

Jonathan David 's remarkable hat trick powered Canada to a historic 6-0 victory over nine-man Qatar at BC Place in Vancouver on Thursday. This triumph marks Canada's first-ever win in a FIFA World Cup, coming in their second Group B match for both nations.

Prior to this match, Canada's World Cup record stood at a dismal 0 wins, 6 losses, and 1 draw from seven previous appearances, with their most recent result being a 1-1 draw against Bosnia and Herzegovina on June 12. However, in front of a packed and energetic home crowd, the tournament co-hosts delivered a stunning performance that left no doubt about their intent.

The scoring commenced in the 16th minute when Cyle Larin opened the account, but the floodgates truly opened after Jonathan David found his rhythm. In the 29th minute, the Juventus striker capitalized on a deflection from Tajon Buchanan's shot from roughly 20 yards out, smashing the rebound past Qatar's goalkeeper Mahmoud Abunada to double Canada's lead. Just before halftime, in the third minute of first-half stoppage time, David completed his second goal.

A header from Cyle Larin off an Alistair Johnston pass forced a point-blank save from Abunada, but David lunged to knock the loose ball across the line, making it 3-0 heading into the break. David would not stop there, completing his hat trick in the second minute of second-half stoppage time, sealing the victory with Canada's sixth goal of the afternoon.

This makes him only the second CONCACAF region player to score three goals in a single World Cup match, joining Bert Patenaude of the United States, who achieved the feat in the inaugural 1930 tournament. Canada's dominance was absolute throughout the 90 minutes. Goalkeeper Maxime Crepeau did not face a single shot on target, as Qatar managed zero shots on goal.

In contrast, Abunada made four saves on 10 shots on target for Qatar. The match also took a concerning turn in the 51st minute when Canadian midfielder Ismael Kone suffered an apparent lower left leg injury after a challenge. He was stretchered off the field, which visibly affected the Canadian players' focus for a period.

The challenge from Qatar's Assim Madibo resulted in a red card, the second of the day for Qatar after defender Homam Ahmed was also sent off in the first half. Additionally, an own goal by Qatar's Mohamed Manai in the 75th minute added to the host nation's tally, with Nathan Saliba also finding the net in the 64th minute. The victory propels Canada to 4 points in Group B, while Qatar remains at 1 point.

Both teams will conclude their group stage on Wednesday, with Canada facing Switzerland in Vancouver and Qatar taking on Bosnia and Herzegovina in Seattle





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Jonathan David Canada World Cup Qatar Hat Trick Historic Win Group B BC Place FIFA World Cup

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