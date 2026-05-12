Jollibee Foods Corp. Raises Prices Amid Inflation, Middle East Conflict

Jollibee Foods Corp. announced 'measured price increases' to cope with higher costs and supply chain disruptions, following a 43.6% decline in its first-quarter net income. The company aims to grow its systemwide sales by 12% this year and expand its store footprint by 1,300

Homegrown fast food chain Jollibee Foods Corp. (JFC) has announced 'measured price increases' starting this quarter, citing inflation and the impact of the Middle East conflict on global supply chains as factors behind the decline in its first-quarter net income.

JFC chief executive officer Ernesto Tanmantiong stated that the company is responding to higher costs and supply chain disruptions through adjusting its prices and tightening expenses to protect profitability.

'Underlying demand across the business remained healthy,' according to JFC chief financial and risk officer and Jollibee Group International Business chief executive officer Richard Shin. He added that the company views the current headwinds as manageable, supported by disciplined cost controls, ongoing productivity initiatives, and targeted margin recovery actions across its brands and markets. Inflation stood at 4.1% in March, 2.4% in February, and 2.0% in January, averaging 2.8% for the first quarter.

The Jollibee Group expanded its footprint by 4.9% to 10,421 stores. The Jollibee Group’s portfolio includes wholly-owned brands Jollibee, Chowking, Greenwich, Red Ribbon, Mang Inasal, Yonghe King, Hong Zhuang Yuan, Smashburger, and Tim Ho Wan; and franchised brands Burger King, Panda Express, Yoshinoya, Common Man Coffee Roasters, and Tiong Bahru Bakery. It also has ownership stakes in The Coffee Bean and Tea Leaf (80%), Compose Coffee (70%), and bubble tea brand Milksha (51%), along with membership interests in Tortazo, LLC.

The Jollibee Group aims to post up to 12% growth in its systemwide sales this year, with the company set to spend as much as P16 billion to expand its network by up to 1,300 stores





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Jollibee Foods Corp. Price Increases Middle East Conflict Inflation Growth Outlook Store Expansion Portfolio Brands Franchised Brands Ownership Stakes

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