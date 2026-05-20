John Vic De Guzman Discusses His Role in a Kapuso Action Series

John Vic De Guzman, a Kapuso actor and Philippine Air Force reservist, discussed his experience of working on an upcoming action series during the show's media conference. He explained that the show's military and operations-focused scenes allowed him to guide his fellow cast members in some aspects of the show. He mentioned his real-life military training as an Air Force reservist and how it helped him in various aspects of the production.

John Vic De Guzman , known for his role in Kapuso, shared during the series' media conference on his experience of working on the show as a Philippine Air Force reservist.

He acknowledged that being part of the action project was a dream role for him especially because of its military and operations-focused scenes. He explained that his real-life military training allowed him to guide his fellow cast members in some aspects of the show such as handling different kinds of guns and fight scenes. The show stars Kylie Padilla, Miguel Tanfelix, Jak Roberto, Lexi Gonzales, Buboy Villar, Cheska Fausto, and more





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John Vic De Guzman Philippine Air Force Reservist Kapuso Action Series Military Training Operations-Focused Scenes

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