John Malkovich Talks Wild Horse Nine, Travel, and Career

John Malkovich discusses his role in Wild Horse Nine, his extensive global travel, and his enduring passion for acting across diverse cultures and stages.

John Malkovich, the acclaimed actor known for his roles in films such as Empire of the Sun and Being John Malkovich, is currently promoting his latest project, Wild Horse Nine. In this new film released by Searchlight Pictures, Malkovich portrays a character named Chris, an aging CIA officer on Easter Island. The story follows Chris as he reflects on a lifetime of espionage and assassinations while facing his own mortality. The performance is described as a significant career highlight, with industry observers noting that Malkovich is a strong contender for his first Academy Award.

Wild Horse Nine Details and Oscar Buzz

Malkovich appears in Wild Horse Nine as a dying man eager to reveal secrets from his past. The film features Sam Rockwell alongside Malkovich in key scenes. Critics and audiences have responded positively to the mordant and droll nature of his performance. This role marks a potential apex in his acting career, offering a chance for formal recognition from the film industry after decades of consistent work. The movie is scheduled to arrive in theaters on Friday, providing a platform for his latest character exploration.

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Global Travel and Live Performances

John Malkovich has performed live in 47 countries throughout his 50-year career. He recently appeared in Mexico City for a spoken word performance before traveling to Japan to direct a play. Malkovich notes that he often works in languages he does not speak, citing his Latvian production of Leopoldstadt where he knew only the words cinnamon roll. This extensive travel schedule is a defining feature of his life, with early morning flights and constant movement characterizing his routine across cities like Monte Carlo, Oklahoma City, and Porto Alegre.

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Steppenwolf Origins and Artistic Philosophy

John Malkovich was a charter member of the Steppenwolf Theatre Company in Chicago during the late 1970s. Early performances in productions such as True West and Death of a Salesman established him as a leading stage talent. He maintains that his career is driven by a desire to learn daily. This philosophy extends to his recent collaborations in classical music, where he partners with orchestras for hybrid shows like The Music Critic. These performances allow him to engage with highly trained musicians while delivering satirical content.

Political Challenges and Professional Resilience

John Malkovich has faced political hurdles during international tours. He withdrew from a performance in Tel Aviv, Israel, after a press release falsely attributed quotes to him. In Bulgaria, a production he directed, Arms and the Man, faced protests from nationalist groups who disrupted the event. Despite these incidents, Malkovich views the disruptions as unfortunate but unrelated to the artistic value of the plays. He continues to prioritize learning and engagement over avoiding controversy, maintaining his focus on the craft of acting and directing.