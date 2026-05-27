Joe Mazzulla Named NBA Coach of the Year After Guiding Celtics to Consistent 56‑Win Seasons

Veteran coach Joe Mazzulla earned the NBA Coach of the Year award with 62 first‑place votes, highlighting Boston's turnaround to a 56‑26 record, top‑tier offensive and defensive ratings, and historical significance as the franchise's first recipient since Bill Fitch.

Joe Mazzulla , now 37, was overwhelmingly recognized by his peers as the NBA's top coach, gathering 62 first‑place votes, 24 second‑place votes and 10 third‑place votes to finish with a total of 392 points in the annual coaches' poll.

The former assistant who took over the Boston Celtics in 2023 eclipsed former Detroit Pistons head coach J.B. Bickerstaff, who earned 312 points and placed second, while former San Antonio Spurs coach Mitch Johnson was a distant third with 133 points. Mazzulla's ascent to the league's summit comes after a remarkable turnaround for Boston. When he assumed the bench, the Celtics stumbled through a rough start, dropping seven of their first twelve games, but the team quickly found its rhythm.

Over the next three and a half seasons the squad amassed a 56‑26 record, posting a 51‑19 mark after that early slump and never falling below the 56‑win threshold in any campaign under his stewardship. The consistency of those results has placed the franchise among the elite in the Eastern Conference and restored a sense of stability that had been missing for several years. Beyond the win‑loss column, Mazzulla's Celtics have excelled on both ends of the floor.

The team finished the season ranked second in the league for offensive rating, posting a remarkable 120.0 points per 100 possessions, and also secured the fourth‑best defensive rating at 111.7. The combination of high‑scoring efficiency and staunch defense generated a net rating of +8.3, the best in the franchise since the early 2000s.

These figures reflect not only the talent of star players such as Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown, but also the strategic adjustments Mazzulla has made to maximize spacing, ball movement, and transition opportunities while maintaining disciplined defensive rotations. Critics who once questioned his ability to manage a roster laden with veterans and emerging youngsters now acknowledge that his schemes have kept the Celtics competitive in a league that increasingly values versatility and three‑point shooting.

Mazzulla's honor is historically significant for Boston. He becomes the first Celtics coach to claim the award since Bill Fitch in the 1979‑80 season, joining a short but illustrious list that includes Tom Heinsohn, who won in 1972‑73, and the legendary Red Auerbach, the inaugural recipient in 1964‑65.

Moreover, at 37 he is the youngest coach to earn the distinction since Phil Johnson, who was 33 when he captured the trophy in 1974‑75 while leading the Kansas City‑Omaha Kings. The recognition solidifies Mazzulla's standing as one of the league's most promising leaders, and it underscores the growing trend of younger, analytically‑driven coaches reshaping the NBA's strategic landscape.

As the Celtics look ahead to the next season, expectations are high that Mazzunda will continue to build on his impressive résumé, guiding Boston back into championship contention while further cementing his own legacy in NBA coaching history





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