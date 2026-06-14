Job seekers flock to Trabaho Agad Job Fair in Davao City

The 2026 Trabaho Agad Job Fair in Davao City has attracted a large number of job seekers, with 2,300 vacancies offered by 30 local employers and two overseas employers. The job fair is part of the Department of Labor and Employment-Davao Region's efforts to sustain high employment levels in the region by connecting workers directly with employers. The fair has attracted applicants from various sectors, including senior high school graduates, persons with disabilities, and indigenous peoples. Many job seekers have secured employment opportunities on the spot, with some expressing their satisfaction with the job fair and its impact on their lives. The Department of Labor and Employment-Davao Region will continue to hold job fairs and other employment-related activities to support the region's economic growth and development.

Job seekers flocked to the 2026 Trabaho Agad Job Fair at the SM City Davao Annex on Quimpo Boulevard, Davao City , on Thursday, June 12, as the Department of Labor and Employment -Davao Region (Dole-Davao) offered 2,300 vacancies from 30 local employers and two overseas employers in celebration of the 128th Philippine Independence Day.

The Department of Labor and Employment-Davao Region (Dole-Davao) opened 2,300 job vacancies from 30 local employers and two overseas employers during the 2026 Trabaho Agad Job Fair at the SM City Davao Annex on Thursday, June 12, 2026, as part of the country's 128th Independence Day celebration. Dole-Davao Regional Director Atty.

Randolf Pensoy said the fair was designed to make employment opportunities accessible not only to college graduates but also to high school graduates, senior high school graduates, college undergraduates, and other groups that often face barriers to employment. The job fair forms part of the department's continuing efforts to sustain high employment levels in the region by connecting workers directly with employers.

The fair also attracted applicants from sectors targeted by government employment programs, including senior high school (SHS) graduates, persons with disabilities (PWDs), displaced and repatriated overseas Filipino workers (OFWs), Pantawid Pamilyang Pilipino Program (4Ps) beneficiaries, and Indigenous Peoples (IPs). Among those who secured employment opportunities was 20-year-old first-time job seeker Denise Giluani, a BS Medical Technology undergraduate who was hired on the spot by three companies.

Another 20-year-old college undergraduate, Ken Esmeralda, was hired on the spot by Wizzard Manpower and Allied Services, Inc. as a service crew member. Dole-Davao Regional Director Atty. Randolf Pensoy expressed his satisfaction with the job fair, stating that it has helped increase employment rates in the region. He emphasized the importance of making employment opportunities accessible to a wide range of job seekers, including those who often face barriers to employment.

Pensoy also highlighted the department's efforts to sustain high employment levels in the region by connecting workers directly with employers. The job fair has been a success, with many job seekers securing employment opportunities on the spot. The Department of Labor and Employment-Davao Region will continue to hold job fairs and other employment-related activities to support the region's economic growth and development.





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Job Fair Employment Opportunities Davao City Department Of Labor And Employment-Davao Regio Trabaho Agad Job Fair Regional Director Atty. Randolf Pensoy Job Seekers Employment Rates Government Employment Programs Senior High School Graduates Persons With Disabilities Indigenous Peoples Overseas Filipino Workers Pantawid Pamilyang Pilipino Program Beneficiar

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