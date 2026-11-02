Joaquin Tovera Leads La Salle to 76-73 Overtime Win Over Ateneo, Earns UAAP Player of the Week

Rookie Joaquin Tovera scored 21 points to lift La Salle past Ateneo in overtime and was named UAAP Player of the Week. UE's Sy Oñate also earned the women's award after ending a 31-game losing streak.

Joaquin Tovera delivered another standout performance, leading De La Salle University to a thrilling 76-73 overtime victory over Ateneo Blue Eagles in the UAAP Season 89 on Saturday.

Tovera Earns Player Of The Week Honor

The 5-foot-10 combo guard finished with 21 points, seven rebounds, six assists and one steal in 32 minutes of action. The win pushed La Salle's winning streak to three games and lifted the Green Archers to solo third with a 6-4 record. For his efforts, Tovera was named the Collegiate Press Corps UAAP Player of the Week for October 28 to 31, 2026.

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The rookie guard edged Ateneo's Jared Bahay, Far Eastern University's Kirby Mongcopa and National University's Mo Diassana in the race for the weekly distinction. The award came after La Salle continued to miss its main playmaker, Jacob Cortez, who is out with an injury. In the women's division, the University of the East snapped its 31-game losing streak, which spanned more than two years, with a narrow 68-65 victory over De La Salle University on Wednesday.

Leading the breakthrough was guard Sy Oñate, who erupted for 25 points, two assists, one rebound and one steal to help the Lady Warriors secure their first win since September 22, 2024, also at the expense of the Lady Archers. The victory lifted UE to a 1-7 record under head coach Ian Valdez and earned Oñate the women's Collegiate Press Corps UAAP Player of the Week award, as she edged University of Santo Tomas' Oma Onianwa and Brigette Santos, FEU's Amayah Espanol and NU's Ann Pingol.

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The Ateneo-La Salle rivalry in UAAP sports is characterized by heightened tension and pressure, prompting players and coaches to prepare more intensely. Ahead of one of the most crucial showdowns in the UAAP Season 89 men's basketball tournament, the Blue Eagles and Green Archers found themselves locked with identical records squarely in the middle of the pack heading to Saturday, October 31.

Tovera Leads Green Archers To Overtime Win

The way the needle moves in this particular match could dictate how the rest of the season would go for either side. Tovera, meanwhile, continued to draw, mimicking the vampire the La Salle team had set up in time for a chilling Halloween encounter.

Hours after drawing perhaps a pair of fangs or a cape, the 19-year-old dynamo was on the Araneta Coliseum court among thousands, this time drawing up winning plays for others or himself - his own fangs bared against Ateneo's own scrappy band of brothers. He traded the vampire's cape for a hero's one, as he eventually led the defending champions to an exhilarating win to the tune of 21 points, 7 rebounds, and 6 assists, and spent all the power he had before being helped off the floor after multiple bad ankle rolls.

Tovera did not care too much for roaring, clashing seas of blue and green around him, for the game was like his drawing on the board before the game: simply black and white. Win, or lose. Head coach Topex Robinson, who saw Tovera scribbling before the rivalry match and joked if the soft-spoken guard was planning to take over his job, emphasized this defining moment as to why his rookie is just on a different lane as the rest.

"I was like, 'Do you know how important this game is again? ' 'Yes coach, but I love to draw,'" Robinson recounted post-game. "We hope that Joaquin stays to be that young guy who just enjoys basketball and doesn't care what the ramifications are of what he does. We're just so fortunate that he has a good support system with these guys.

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Every time he makes a mistake, you'll always see one of them trying to pacify him. We're so fortunate to have these guys guiding in his rookie year. Hopefully, he gets to appreciate the support that he gets.

Tovera Steps Up Amidst Team Injuries

" Never mind the pressure of righting a title defense gone sideways early. Never mind the pressure of needing to step up right as your mentor and leader goes down. In the two games since graduating star Jacob Cortez went down with an injury, the Fil-Am youngster from NBA player breeding ground Chino Hills in California has averaged MVP-caliber numbers of 18 points, 7 rebounds, and 7.5 assists on 44% shooting.

Though potential has always been there the moment Tovera stepped into the UAAP, this is the first stretch of games where his grace under pressure has been truly tested, especially after the Archers went down with an alarming 3-4 record to end the first round before rebounding to 6-4. Ever a kid of few words, Tovera simply said he wanted to do what's best for the team, and essentially hold the fort while Cortez recovers for the final stretch of his collegiate career.

"He's been huge for us these past three games. He's had really good contributions," said veteran guard JC Macalalag.

"I just tried to remind him of what he can do. Being able to facilitate the team and control the tempo at a young age leaves a lot of room for improvement.

" "For me, it's just his composure that really stands out the most, with how he's able to stay poised under pressure," added former Ateneo prospect Mason Amos. "I'm really proud of his efforts, and proud of him not getting emotional when things get rough for him. He just keeps moving forward and that's something that I can really say about Joaquin. "