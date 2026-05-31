Joao Fonseca Stuns Casper Ruud to Reach French Open Quarterfinals

Brazilian teenager Joao Fonseca defeated twice runner-up Casper Ruud in four sets to reach his first Grand Slam quarterfinal at the French Open.

PARIS - Brazilian teen sensation Joao Fonseca continued his breakthrough French Open campaign by seeing off twice runner-up and 15th seed Casper Ruud 7-5, 7-6(8), 5-7, 6-2 on Sunday to reach the quarterfinals of a Grand Slam for the first time.

The 19-year-old, ranked 30th in the world, had already stunned the tennis world by defeating former champion Stan Wawrinka in the third round and emerged as a genuine contender in a topsy-turvy tournament. His latest victory highlighted his growing confidence and composure on the biggest stage in Paris, as he battled through a tense four-set match under the lights on Court Philippe Chatrier.

Fonseca's ability to rise to the occasion was evident as he saved crucial points and maintained his aggressive baseline game against the experienced Norwegian, who had reached the final here in 2023 and 2024. In his on-court interview, Fonseca said, 'It was tough, Casper plays good here, I mean he's a very experienced guy and he knows how to play here in this amazing court.

It was tough in the beginning but I played really well in the important moments in the first and second sets. I was very happy because of that. I just try to be me on court, try to be happy, try to hit winners, try to hit good shots and bring entertainment.





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