Jimuel Pacquiao Marries Carolina Pimentel in Intimate Garden Ceremony

Emmanuel 'Jimuel' Pacquiao Jr., eldest son of boxing icon Manny Pacquiao, wed his longtime partner Carolina Pimentel in a private ceremony at Pechanga Resort Casino. The event, attended by close family and friends, was celebrated with social media shares and marked a new chapter for the couple who recently welcomed a daughter.

Emmanuel Jimuel Pacquiao Jr., the eldest son of boxing legend Manny Pacquiao and Jinkee Pacquiao, married his longtime partner Carolina Pimentel in an intimate garden ceremony at Pechanga Resort Casino on Saturday, June 13 (Manila time).

The private wedding was attended by close family members and friends, including the groom's parents and siblings. Videos and photos from the celebration quickly circulated on social media. One clip shared by Jimuel's uncle, Steve Tibo Jumalon, captured the couple's first dance, accompanied by a live performance from Sofronio Vasquez. Fellow Filipino boxer Mark Magsayo also shared photos taken with the newlyweds during the event.

Speculation about a major Pacquiao family gathering had been building in recent weeks after Manny and Jinkee Pacquiao, along with other relatives, traveled to Los Angeles. The rumors continued when Mike Yamson, partner of Manny Pacquiao's mother, Dionisia Pacquiao, posted a Facebook Reel showing members of the family spending time together in California. Super family bonding sa LA para sa wedding ni Jimuel, Yamson wrote in the post.

Confirmation of the wedding also came from Jimuel's sister, Queenie Pacquiao, who spoke about the milestone in an interview with sports journalist Dyan Castillejo. The ceremony brought together members of the Pacquiao family, with younger sister Princess Pacquiao serving as one of the bridesmaids. Younger brother Israel Pacquiao was also present. Their wedding marks a new chapter for the couple who recently welcomed their daughter, Clara, earlier this year





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Jimuel Pacquiao Carolina Pimentel Manny Pacquiao Wedding Pechanga Resort Casino

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