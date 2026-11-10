Jimboy Estrada Hits Game-Winner as Letran Knights Defeat Perpetual ALTAs 85-83

Letran Knights secure an 85-83 victory over Perpetual ALTAs thanks to Jimboy Estrada's clutch three-pointer. The win ensures a spot for the Knights in the NCAA Season 102 quarterfinals.

On Tuesday, November 10, 2026, the Letran Knights delivered a thrilling finish to their NCAA Season 102 elimination round campaign by defeating the Perpetual ALTAs with a final score of 85-83. The victory was secured in the final seconds thanks to a clutch performance by Jimboy Estrada, whose game-winning three-pointer capped off a dramatic contest. Although the match did not impact the initial standings, it served as a crucial confidence builder for the Knights as they prepared for the postseason.

Clutch Shot Secures Victory for Letran

Jimboy Estrada's winning shot came with just 6.9 seconds remaining on the clock when his team trailed by a single point. Letran turned to Titing Manalili to inbound the ball to Denzil Sison-Walker, who then passed to Estrada. He took one dribble, stepped back, and banked in the three-pointer to snatch the victory. This clutch basket capped a stellar outing for Estrada, who finished with 19 points, three rebounds, and four assists. His performance helped Letran close its elimination-round campaign with a 9-4 record.

Also read Perpetual Altas Aim for NCAA Season 102 Quarterfinals After San Sebastian Victory

Letran Builds Early Lead Then Struggles

The Knights started strong, dropping six triples in the first quarter, including three from Chad Gammad. This offensive surge allowed them to take a commanding 33-21 lead early in the game. However, the momentum shifted as the Perpetual ALTAs began to crawl back into the contest. The team relied heavily on former Junior ALTAs stars Jericho Cristino and Jim Corpuz to stabilize their offense. By halftime, the deficit had shrunk significantly, with the score standing at 45-43 in favor of Letran.

Perpetual Takes Control Late in Third Quarter

Despite the tight halftime score, Perpetual managed to pull away in the second half. Jericho Cristino sank a layup late in the third period, which sent the Las Piñas crew to a 67-57 lead. This ten-point cushion appeared to put the ALTAs in a strong position to secure the win. The Knights struggled to respond initially, but the fourth quarter brought a shift in energy as the game tightened once again. The ALTAs held the advantage for a significant portion of the final period, testing the Knights' resolve.

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Titing Manalili Ignites Fourth Quarter Rally

Titing Manalili's return to the court proved pivotal in the final stretch. He checked back into the game for the first time in the fourth quarter at the 5:05 mark. Despite going 0-of-4 from the field previously, Manalili immediately made his presence felt. He sank two free throws before adding a layup, which marked his first field goal of the game. This effort gave the Knights a slim 82-81 lead with just 21.5 seconds remaining, setting the stage for the dramatic finish.

Postseason Implications for Both Teams

The loss dropped Perpetual to a 4-9 record ahead of their play-in match against San Sebastian. The ALTAs will have a twice-to-beat bonus when they face San Sebastian in their own play-in bracket. Meanwhile, the Letran Knights are heading to the quarterfinals, where they will battle whoever wins between the play-in match between Mapua and Lyceum. This win extends Letran's winning streak over the ALTAs to five games dating back to the previous season, highlighting their dominance in this rivalry.