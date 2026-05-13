JG Summit Holdings Inc.: 8% Decline in Core Net Income, Softening Prices and Fuel Costs

A diversified conglomerate led by Jaymeel Gokongwei faced an decline in its core net income for the first quarter. Rising fuel costs, peso depreciation, and softening prices in its petrochemical and sugar units led to an 8% drop. To offset these pressures, the company undertook cost-cutting measures, adjusted prices, maintained balance sheet strength, and sharpened operational focus.

Gokongwei-led diversified conglomerate d JG Summit Holdings Inc. reported an 8% decline in its core net income for the first quarter of the year, influenced by interest expenses due to debt absorbed from its discontinued petrochemical unit and softening sugar prices in its commodities unit.

The company's core net income after taxes was P6.9 billion, while its reported net income rose 19% to P5.2 billion, following a decrease in losses from the discontinued petrochemical operations. Consolidated operating profits increased 9% to P17.1 billion.

Consolidated revenues grew 7% to P93.3 billion, driven by higher passenger numbers in its air transport subsidiary Cebu Air Inc. and higher recognized residential revenues in its real estate arm Robinsons Land Corp. "We are now navigating a period of heightened geopolitical and macroeconomic uncertainty. Rising fuel costs and peso depreciation are creating dual pressures - compressing margins while simultaneously weighing on consumer purchasing power," JG Summit president and chief executive officer Lance Gokongwei said in a regulatory filing.

Aside from RLC and Cebu Air Inc., which operates budget carrier Cebu Pacific, JG Summit's portfolio also includes Universal Robina Corp. It also has interests in PLDT Inc. and in Manila Electric Company (Meralco).

"We are not immune to the headwinds facing our portfolio and the broader economy," Gokongwei added. "What we can control, we are managing closely - implementing austerity measures to drive cost discipline, adjusting prices in a measured manner, maintaining balance sheet strength, and keeping operational focus sharp," he said.





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JG Summit Holdings Inc. Jaymeel Gokongwei Diversified Conglomerate Increased Expenses Softened Unit Prices Rising Fuel Costs Peso Depreciation

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