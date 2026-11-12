Jetour S08 i-DM Launches in Philippines: P1.798M Premium PHEV SUV

Jetour unveils the S08 i-DM in the Philippines as a premium 7-seater plug-in hybrid SUV competing with BYD and Toyota. Priced at P1.798 million with early bird discounts available.

Jetour has officially introduced the S08 i-DM to the Philippine automotive market, marking a strategic shift in its local lineup. This new seven-seater mid-size SUV targets the premium family segment, diverging from the rugged off-road aesthetics of the brand's best-selling T1 and T2 models. The T1 previously held the title of the country's top-selling plug-in hybrid in the first half of the year. By introducing the S08 i-DM, Jetour Auto Philippines aims to capture buyers seeking a sophisticated, family-oriented vehicle that blends executive styling with advanced electrified performance.

Strategic Positioning and Competitive Market

The Jetour S08 i-DM enters a crowded segment by directly competing with established hybrid and electric vehicles such as the BYD Tang DM-i, the Toyota Zenix Hybrid, and the GAC E8 HEV. This launch signals Jetour's intent to broaden its appeal beyond adventure-focused SUVs. The new model is based on the X70L platform utilized in other international markets, adapted specifically for the Philippine market's preferences. Analysts view this move as a critical step for Jetour to diversify its portfolio and address the growing demand for spacious, efficient, and technologically advanced plug-in hybrid vehicles among Filipino families.

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Pricing Strategy and Launch Promotions

The S08 i-DM is offered in a single variant with a standard manufacturer's suggested retail price of P1,798,000. To stimulate early adoption, Jetour Auto Philippines is offering a P100,000 discount for purchases completed before November 30. This promotional pricing reduces the final cost to P1,698,000. This aggressive pricing strategy positions the vehicle as a high-value alternative in the mid-size SUV category. The discount applies specifically to the unit price and serves as a key incentive for early adopters looking to secure a premium plug-in hybrid SUV at a more accessible price point compared to its direct competitors.

Exterior Dimensions and Executive Styling

The vehicle features a sophisticated executive exterior design measuring 4,810mm in length, 1,930mm in width, and 1,705mm in height. It sits on a long 2,820mm wheelbase and rides on 20-inch alloy wheels. The front fascia is dominated by a large grille with vertical slats and distinctive J-shaped headlights reminiscent of premium luxury SUVs. Body-colored fenders contrast with matte cladding below the doors, while silver accents highlight the bumpers and window surrounds. The rear design incorporates vertical waterfall-style taillights connected by a central light bar. Practicality is enhanced by a power-operated tailgate equipped with hands-free sensing capabilities.

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Interior Technology and Passenger Comfort

Inside, the cabin offers beige or black color schemes with a focus on digital connectivity and passenger comfort. A 15.6-inch rotatable touchscreen dominates the dashboard, paired with a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster. The system supports Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and Wi-Fi, alongside four-zone voice command recognition. Comfort features include power-adjustable leather seats for all three rows, with the second row featuring a sliding mechanism for easy third-row access. Front seats offer heating and ventilation, while dual-zone automatic climate control manages airflow. The infotainment system also includes a 50W wireless charging pad, USB-A and USB-C ports, a panoramic sunroof, and a 12-speaker surround-sound system with a dedicated subwoofer.

Powertrain Performance and Charging Capabilities

Under the hood, the S08 i-DM utilizes a plug-in hybrid system combining a turbocharged 1.5-liter gasoline engine with dual electric motors. This setup delivers a combined output of 342 horsepower and 525 Newton-meters of torque, transmitted through a single-speed dedicated-hybrid transmission. An 18.4kWh lithium-iron phosphate battery provides an electric-only range of 89km on a full charge, allowing for daily commuting without gasoline consumption. When the engine is engaged, the total combined driving range reaches 1,000km. The vehicle supports fast charging via a CCS2 connector, reaching 80% charge from 30% in just 18 minutes, or 100% from 20% in 2.6 hours using slow charging.

Advanced Safety and Convenience Features

The SUV is equipped with a comprehensive suite of driver-assistance and safety technologies. These include adaptive cruise control, lane-keeping assist, lane-departure warning, automatic emergency braking, and forward-collision warning. Additional features encompass blind-spot detection, lane-change assist, rear-cross traffic alert, rear-collision warning, traffic-jam assist, and integrated cruise control. Parking is aided by a 360-degree camera, chassis-view camera, and front and rear parking sensors. The vehicle also includes a 3.3kW vehicle-to-load power outlet for external appliances, a tire-pressure monitoring system, ISOFIX child-seat anchors, and PM2.5 and CN95 cabin filtration with an active anion air purifier.