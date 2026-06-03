Jetour Auto Philippines Posts 177% Sales Growth in First Five Months of 2026

Jetour Auto Philippines reports a 177% year-on-year sales increase from January to May 2026, led by the T1 Lightning i-DM hybrid SUV. The brand also previews the upcoming premium GAIA G700 and showcases its lineup at the 2026 Philippine International Motor Show.

Jetour Auto Philippines has announced a remarkable year-on-year growth of 177% following 1,553 units sold from January to May 2026. The strong volume of sales is currently led by the T1 Lightning i-DM, a hybrid SUV that has captured the market's attention.

The brand sustained a good performance in May 2026, recording 484 units sold compared to 163 units in May 2025. Prior to that, April 2026 sales saw a jump to 402 units from 105 in the same month last year.

Meanwhile, March sales reached 362 units, up from 122 in March 2025. The total sales from January to May 2026 recorded 561 more units sold than the same period last year, translating to a 177% growth. Jetour attributes this electrified growth to the successful launch of the Dashing and X70 PHEVs in 2025, which paved the way for an expanded lineup consisting of the T1 and T2 PHEVs.

Along with a strong demand for electrified mobility in the country, these units have strengthened Jetour's position in the fast-growing hybrid SUV segment. The brand is also looking forward to the imminent launch of the highly anticipated Jetour GAIA G700, an SUV that famously crossed the Yangtze River in China. Jetour says the GAIA segment represents a new premium direction for the automaker, emphasizing advanced technology, rugged capability, sophisticated design, and intelligent features.

The GAIA is expected to further boost Jetour's presence in the premium market. Jetour's sales director Nikko Sayson commented, Consumers are clearly responding to Jetour's direction and our growing electrified vehicle line-up. The strong performance of the T1 Lightning i-DM proves that the market is ready for smart and accessible hybrid mobility, while the introduction of the Jetour GAIA reflects Jetour's commitment to expanding into the premium segment with products that combine innovation, technology, and lifestyle appeal.

Jetour's latest lineup will be showcased at the 2026 Philippine International Motor Show at the World Trade Center in Pasay, from June 4 to 7. Visitors can expect test drives, special trade-in offers, and event-only promos from the brand. This event will provide an opportunity for enthusiasts and potential buyers to experience Jetour's vehicles firsthand. Jetour Auto Philippines continues to make significant strides in the automotive market, with a clear focus on electrification and premium offerings.

The brand's aggressive growth trajectory and expanding product portfolio position it as a key player in the Philippine automotive landscape. As the company prepares for the motor show, it aims to attract more customers with its innovative hybrid models and the upcoming GAIA G700. With the success of the T1 Lightning i-DM and the anticipation surrounding the GAIA, Jetour is poised for continued growth in the coming months.

The brand's commitment to quality, technology, and consumer satisfaction remains at the forefront of its strategy, ensuring that it meets the evolving needs of the market. Jetour's performance in 2026 so far underscores its potential to become a major force in the hybrid SUV segment, driven by a combination of product excellence and strategic marketing efforts.

The company's focus on electrified mobility aligns with global trends toward sustainability and efficiency, and its success in the Philippines reflects a growing acceptance of hybrid vehicles among local consumers. As Jetour expands its presence, it will likely continue to introduce models that blend performance, style, and eco-friendliness. The GAIA G700, in particular, symbolizes Jetour's ambition to compete in the premium SUV market, offering features that cater to discerning buyers who seek adventure and luxury.

With the motor show approaching, Jetour is set to capture the attention of car enthusiasts and media alike, showcasing its latest innovations and offerings. The brand's journey from a modest start to a rapidly growing player in the Philippine automotive sector is a testament to its strategic vision and execution. As it looks ahead, Jetour is optimistic about the future and determined to maintain its momentum in the dynamic automotive industry





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Jetour Auto Philippines Sales Growth T1 Lightning I-DM Hybrid SUV GAIA G700

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