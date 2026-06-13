Jesuits Assure Public They Will Do What Is Right After Ateneo Student-Athlete Deaths

The Society of Jesus in the Philippines, which runs Ateneo de Manila University, publicly commits to acting justly following the tragic deaths of two student-athletes during a team-building event, acknowledging public concern over the initial response.

The Society of Jesus in the Philippines, the organization that runs Ateneo de Manila University (ADMU), has issued a public statement addressing the tragic deaths of two student-athletes, Rene Baterbonia and Divine Adili , during a team-building activity in Dipaculao, Aurora.

The statement, made on Saturday, June 13, 2026, by Jesuit Provincial Fr. Xavier Olin, acknowledges the widespread public outcry and the demand for accountability. The Jesuit community affirms its commitment to acting "what is right and just" for the deceased students and their families, guided by their core Ignatian values of walking with the poor, accompanying the young, and embracing synodality. Fr.

Olin stated that while they strive to live these ideals, they humbly recognize that more could have been done in their initial response and communication regarding the tragedy. Immediate actions taken include ordering an internal investigation, meeting with the mother of Rene Baterbonia upon her arrival in Manila, and providing daily public updates.

Moving forward, the Jesuit Provincial has conferred with ADMU leadership to determine how the institution can better embody the Ignatian values it teaches in the wake of this devastating experience. The perceived lack of transparency and timely response from the university has fueled a massive public call for justice and accountability, which the Society of Jesus says it is addressing with utmost seriousness and a commitment to moral principles





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Ateneo De Manila University Jesuits Rene Baterbonia Divine Adili Team-Building Tragedy Justice Accountability Internal Investigation Ignatian Values Fr. Xavier Olin

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