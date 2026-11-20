Jessica Soho receives Journalist of the Year award from Esquire Philippines, highlighting her four-decade career in courageous reporting and truth-seeking.

Jessica Soho has been honored as the Journalist of the Year by Esquire Philippines, a recognition that underscores her more than four decades of courageous and insightful reporting. This accolade was announced during a segment on Susan Enriquez's program Unang Balita on Friday, highlighting how her work has helped shape public discourse and demonstrated the power of truth.

The award serves as a timely moral boost for the industry, emphasizing the urgent need to expose corruption and uplift the spirits of Filipinos. Esquire Philippines featured a profile written by fellow Kapuso journalist Joseph Morong, which traced Soho's career back to its beginnings in 1984 and reviewed her experiences covering significant events in Philippine history.

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Esquire Philippines Honors Jessica Soho

Jessica Soho leads the popular documentary series Kapuso Mo, Jessica Soho, while also anchoring State of the Nation and presenting The Atom Araullo Specials and i-Witness alongside her colleague Atom Araullo. The magazine article explores her perspective on the changing media landscape, including the challenges posed by social media and artificial intelligence, while reaffirming the continuing importance of responsible journalism.

In the feature, Soho emphasized that the story, rather than the journalist, should remain at the center of reporting. She stated that it is difficult to maintain this focus in the current age of self-promotion, reiterating that you are not the story. She described accuracy, fairness, responsibility, and accountability as non-negotiable values in journalism that must be upheld regardless of external pressures.

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Atom Araullo Receives Iconoclast Award

Atom Araullo was simultaneously recognized as an Iconoclast, an award given to personalities who have achieved extraordinary success in their chosen careers and demonstrated values that inspire others. Araullo expressed that he is pleased and honored to receive such recognition, acknowledging that journalists play an important role in society and that the award carries a sense of responsibility to prove they deserve it.

The dual recognition of Jessica Soho and Atom Araullo highlights the enduring impact of veteran broadcast journalists in the Philippines. Their careers span significant historical periods, and their recent awards reflect a broader industry call for integrity and excellence. The ceremony and subsequent media coverage serve to remind the public of the critical function that truthful reporting plays in maintaining democratic discourse and social cohesion.