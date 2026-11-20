Orphaned student Jerome Vasquez overcomes tragedy and poverty to graduate Summa Cum Laude in Civil Engineering from Holy Angel University, fulfilling his late parents' dream through an SM Foundation scholarship.

Jerome Vasquez, an SM Scholar and recent graduate of Holy Angel University, has earned the distinction of Summa Cum Laude in Civil Engineering, fulfilling the lifelong aspiration of his late parents. After losing both his mother and father to illness while he was still an undergraduate student, the Pampanga native refused to surrender his education to grief. He completed his degree and passed the Civil Engineering Licensure Examination in October 2026, proving that academic perseverance can overcome profound personal tragedy.

Journey From Orphan To Civil Engineering Grad

Every structure is designed around a fundamental question regarding load-bearing capacity, a concept Jerome Vasquez mastered through his civil engineering studies. However, long before calculating structural stresses, life taught him how to carry the heavy weight of orphanhood. Raised in Pampanga alongside his younger brother, Jay-Ar, the siblings faced extreme poverty after losing their parents. At times, their household survived on meager meals consisting of a single can of sardines, yet this scarcity never extinguished Jerome's ambition to become an engineer.

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The seed for his career was planted during a family trip to SM Mall of Asia, where a young Jerome became fascinated by the massive scale of the complex. He questioned how such enormous structures could support their own weight without collapsing. This childhood curiosity evolved into a concrete dream of attending Holy Angel University in Angeles City to study civil engineering. Despite limited financial resources making college education seem impossible, his dedication remained unwavering.

Support arrived in 2023 when Jerome became an SM Scholar. This scholarship covered his tuition fees, lifting a significant financial burden from his family. The award provided the stability he needed to pursue his future, allowing him to focus entirely on his academic performance and practical training in civil engineering.

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Navigating Grief And Academic Excellence

Jerome faced devastating loss before he could see his dreams materialize. His mother died of pneumonia in 2021 during the height of the pandemic. His father, who had returned from working abroad to be with his sons, took a job in housekeeping to support the family but passed away from an aneurysm in 2024. Neither Jerome nor Jay-Ar had finished college when their father died, leaving them without parental guidance during a critical phase of their lives.

Reflecting on this loss, Jerome noted that his parents' only wish was for their sons to complete their studies. He expressed deep sorrow that they did not live to see him graduate. Nevertheless, he chose not to give up. He found motivation in their memories, reminding himself that he could not stop living just because he was heartbroken. This resilience kept him enrolled in classes while processing his grief.

Jerome accumulated numerous accolades during his studies, including a 3rd Place recognition from the 32nd National Bridge Building Competition. He also won the MIDAS Academic Festival Championship award. These achievements demonstrate his technical proficiency and dedication to the field of civil engineering despite the emotional turmoil he experienced.

Scholarship Impact And Future Aspirations

The SM Foundation scholarship played a pivotal role in Jerome's success by providing financial stability during his most vulnerable years. Without this support, he might have been forced to drop out. His academic achievements, recognized by his Summa Cum Laude degree, validate the effectiveness of educational grants in supporting talented students from low-income backgrounds.

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Jerome and Jay-Ar leaned on each other for emotional support, maintaining a close bond after losing their parents. Relatives and friends also provided encouragement, helping Jerome navigate the challenges of balancing grief with rigorous academic demands. Fellow SM Scholars offered solidarity, as many understood the pressure of pursuing higher education against the odds.

Now a licensed civil engineer, Jerome plans to build a house for himself and his brother. This goal stems from his childhood dream and his desire to provide the stable home environment his parents sacrificed to give him. He holds a framed portrait of his late father, while Jay-Ar holds a portrait of their late mother, symbolizing their enduring connection and shared journey toward a secure future.