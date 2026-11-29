Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang faces intense Congressional scrutiny regarding AI chip exports to China. Lawmakers demand answers on national security risks following his controversial reinstatement.

Nvidia chief executive Jensen Huang is scheduled to face closed-door questioning by three US House committees on Tuesday, marking a critical moment for the technology sector. The hearings occur just eleven days after his reinstatement as CEO, a decision made despite a scandal involving personal affairs and allegations of espionage with China.

Committees Scrutinize Chip Export Controls

The House committees on Foreign Affairs, Intelligence, and the select committee on China will question Huang and Nvidia general counsel Tim Teter on Wednesday. Chairmen of these committees issued a joint statement asserting that the board's internal investigation does not erase national security threats. They emphasized a commitment to uncovering the mass smuggling of Nvidia products and their diversion for Chinese military purposes.

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Lawmakers are particularly focused on how high-end artificial intelligence chips reached China through Megaspeed, a Singapore-based firm. The company was formerly led by Alice Huang, who US intelligence suspects of working for Beijing. Reports have identified her as one of the women involved in the personal scandal, linking corporate governance failures directly to national security risks.

Bipartisan Anger Over Reinstatement Decision

Political opposition to the reinstatement is widespread, with Mick Mulvaney noting that antipathy toward China is one of the few bipartisan issues in Washington. Republicans are pressing for sweeping investigations, challenging the Trump administration's behind-the-scenes intervention to save Huang. Despite this, President Trump insisted Huang is not a security threat and touted the reinstatement as beneficial for the world.

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Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer vowed to investigate any wrongdoing by the administration and Nvidia executives. Outgoing Republican congressman Don Bacon argued that the board ignored the administration's inexplicable desire to save Huang. He stated that Congress must determine who approved the sale of best-in-class technology to the United States' foremost adversary.

Market Volatility and Leadership Accountability

Jittery stock markets are closely monitoring the hearings, as the tech sector continues to reel from a recent rout. Analysts note that Jensen Huang carries the weight of the entire AI revolution thesis during these sessions. The political spotlight adds significant pressure to a company already navigating complex geopolitical tensions and regulatory scrutiny.

Nvidia's board claims it received assurances from senior US officials regarding Huang's reinstatement. They maintain confidence that he poses no security risk, even as their independent investigation remains unfinished. Huang recently apologized to employees at the California headquarters, adopting a more subdued appearance during the all-hands meeting.