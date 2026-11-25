Jennifer Barreto of Puerto Rico was crowned Miss Universe 2026 at the 75th edition in San Juan, while the Philippines' Bea Millan-Windorski finished third runner-up among 116 delegates.

Puerto Rico's Jennifer Barreto was crowned Miss Universe 2026, while the Philippines' Bea Millan-Windorski finished third runner-up in the pageant's 75th edition. The competition was held at the José Miguel Agrelot Coliseum in San Juan, Puerto Rico.

A total of 116 delegates competed in this year's international beauty competition. The Dominican Republic's representative settled for first runner-up. Millan-Windorski's journey to the final five followed a series of strong performances throughout the competition. Her campaign began with the Top 30 announcement and continued through the swimsuit and evening gown presentations.

Also read Bea Millan-Windorski Lands in Top 12 of 75th Miss Universe Pageant

Bea Millan-Windorskis Evening Gown And Swimsuit Looks

For the evening gown competition, Millan-Windorski wore a gown dubbed The Pearl of the Orient during the Top 12 round. The silver-white creation by designer Anthony Ramirez featured a fitted, intricately embellished bodice and flowing fabric panels that extended from the gown as she walked across the stage. Before the Q&A segment, Millan-Windorski also took the stage in a yellow two-piece swimsuit with a sheer cape by Filipino designer Rian Fernandez.

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She later appeared in an elegant ivory evening gown by Anthony Ramirez. For the National Costume round, the La Union beauty paid homage to Kalinga women through an ensemble inspired by the traditional attire worn during the Banga dance. During the final question-and-answer round, Millan-Windorski addressed the importance of unity, cooperation and helping others rise. She also spoke about the value of working together to create positive change.

Earlier, she impressed the judges with her answer on the relevance of the Miss Universe pageant after 75 years. In that segment, she was asked: After 75 years, how would you convince doubters that the Miss Universe pageant is still relevant? Her answer was: I'm so honored to be part of the 75th anniversary because it is honoring the past, present, and future of women.

Millan-Windorskis Q&A On Climate And Relevance

I'm standing on the shoulders of the women who came before me, who believed in a kinder and brighter future, and I would use their wisdom to guide the present so that we could build the kind of future that we all deserve. She continued: I would use my experience in the international arena to work with the United Nations to continue my work advocating for climate-displaced communities and vulnerable voices all around the world. Maraming salamat po.

Her third runner-up finish marks another strong showing for the Philippines, which has won the Miss Universe crown four times. The country's previous winners are Gloria Diaz in 1969, Margie Moran in 1973, Pia Wurtzbach in 2015 and Catriona Gray in 2018. The 75th edition of the pageant was hosted in San Juan, Puerto Rico, the home country of the newly crowned winner. Barreto clinched the most coveted crown during the coronation night held in her home country.