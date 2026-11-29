Jema Galanza scored 15 points to help the Creamline Cool Smashers defeat the Farm Fresh Foxies in Game 1 of the PVL All-Filipino Conference Finals.

Jema Galanza marked her thirtieth birthday with a spectacular performance as the Creamline Cool Smashers secured a decisive victory over the Farm Fresh Foxies in Game 1 of the PVL All-Filipino Conference Finals. The Creamline Cool Smashers defeated the Farm Fresh Foxies with a score of 25-11, 25-16, and 25-16 at the Philsports Arena in Pasig on the day of the match. This commanding win gave the Creamline Cool Smashers a 1-0 lead in the best-of-seven championship series.

Galanza Milestone Performance Details

Galanza recorded a match-high 15 points during the one-hour and fifteen-minute contest to capture the Best Player of the Game honor. The star hitter contributed three of the Cool Smashers final four points in the third set to seal the victory for her team. Her offensive display included powerful straight-line attacks, precise cross-court hits, and accurate down-the-line placements that sliced through the Farm Fresh Foxies defense. The Creamline Cool Smashers dominated the attacking phase with 47 kills compared to the Foxies 23, resulting in a comfortable rout.

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Galanza Post-Match Quotes and Reactions

Galanza described her dominant performance as the best possible birthday gift while emphasizing the importance of maintaining focus for the remainder of the series. She stated that she was super happy with the result but reminded everyone that the championship series is far from over. The veteran player stressed that the team will prepare thoroughly for Game 2 and hopes to continue the positive momentum they established. Galanza noted that the team remained grounded despite the large lead, constantly reminding each other to focus on every single point without rushing the game.

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Teammate Contributions and Series Context

Galanzas poise and output anchored a comprehensive team effort as the Creamline Cool Smashers moved one step closer to a potential record-extending 12th title. Tots Carlos contributed nine points to the offensive effort, while Michele Gumabao added seven points to the scoreboard. Pangs Panaga scored six points, and both Alyssa Valdez and Bernadette Pons contributed five points each to the total team score. The combined efforts of these key players ensured that the Farm Fresh Foxies could not mount any significant comeback attempts throughout the match.

Next Steps and Series Outlook

The Creamline Cool Smashers now hold a 1-0 series lead heading into the second game of the finals. Galanza indicated that the team is fully prepared for the next challenge and intends to sustain the high level of play demonstrated in Pasig. The upcoming Game 2 will test the teams ability to maintain consistency against a resilient Farm Fresh Foxies squad that has been fighting hard throughout the season. The series continues with expectations that the good things the Cool Smashers are doing will continue as they chase the championship trophy.