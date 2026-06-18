Jeff Bezos Predicts Labor Shortage Due to AI, Not Replacement of Humans

Amazon's founder Jeff Bezos predicts a labor shortage due to AI, not the replacement of humans, at the VivaTech technology conference in Paris. He also discussed his space exploration goals and the future of space travel.

Jeff Bezos , the founder of Amazon and Blue Origin , attended the 10th edition of the VivaTech technology startups and innovation fair in Paris, France, on June 17, 2026.

The event saw Amazon's founder present a highly optimistic vision of how technology will help humanity. He spoke about projects including his space venture Blue Origin and his new AI startup Prometheus, which aims to speed up physical manufacturing. Bezos disagreed with the notion that AI will replace humans, instead predicting a labor shortage. He stated that people have 'endless' things to do, but are limited by barriers that AI will lower.

The comments come at a time when global companies are cutting thousands of jobs after investing heavily in AI. US-based employers announced 97,006 job cuts in May, with AI linked to 40% of the layoffs. Bezos also discussed his space exploration goals, aiming to move polluting industries off Earth. He stated that if space travel becomes reliable and inexpensive, it could return the planet to its pre-Industrial Revolution state.

Blue Origin CEO David Limp appeared alongside Bezos, announcing the reconstruction of the firm's launch pad for New Glenn rockets in Florida, following a dramatic explosion in May. The event also saw a discussion on the future of space, with Elon Musk's SpaceX IPO plans, including creating cities on the moon and Mars, and firing AI data centers into space





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