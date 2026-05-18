Jeepney Driver and Retired Cop Killed in Shooting Incident

The incident occurred when the jeepney driver, 'Ruben', approached and fired at the injured individual, 'Emil', who was seen inside their compound on CCTV footage. The two had a history of frequent arguments dating back to 2018 and may have been under the influence of alcohol during the incident.

Padre Garcia Police acting chief Police Major Frank Davis Tuddao identified the fatality as jeepney driver ' Ruben ' and the injured individual as 55-year-old retired cop ' Emil '.

The two were relatives by marriage, with the wife of the slain jeepney driver being the aunt of the retired police officer. Based on CCTV footage captured on May 15, Emil was seen inside their compound when Ruben approached and fired at him. Authorities recovered two firearms from the scene: a caliber .45 used by the jeepney driver and a caliber .40 used by the retired police officer.

Initial findings showed the two had a history of frequent arguments dating back to 2018. Police also said both men may have been under the influence of alcohol during the incident. As of posting time, no formal complaint has been filed, as both families are focused on the wake of the slain man and the treatment of the wounded retired police officer





gmanews / 🏆 11. in PH We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Padre Garcia Police Acting Chief Police Major Frank Davis Tuddao Jeepney Driver Ruben Retired Cop Emil CCTV Footage Firearm Alcohol Frequent Arguments Wake Of The Slain Man Treatment Of The Wounded Retired Police Office

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Balikbayan Bikoy Pacquiao-Lingcod Son Admitted to Hospital After Shooting Incident; Offers ApologyTatay Larry, a 63-year-old pedicab driver from Mangaldan, Pangasinan, was arrested after he shot his bag, which contained cash, a cellphone, and other belongings, when it was returned to him by some motorcycle riders. He claimed that he intended only to protect his belongings and that the individual responsible for the shooting escaped.

Read more »

Drivers Who Caused Fatal Crash in Minglanilla, Negros Occidental GuiltyTragic accident involving a motorcycle driver and an SUV driver in Barangay Pakigne, Minglanilla, resulting in the death of a passenger. Details about the case and the guilty drivers.

Read more »

NBI Driver Arrested After Senate Shooting Tests Positive for GunpowderSPD spokesperson Margaret Panaga confirmed that the NBI driver has been charged with multiple offenses related to the shooting incident at the Senate complex. The suspect tested positive for gunpowder during a paraffin test, but it is unclear whether this proves he fired a gun. Authorities are also investigating whether other law enforcement personnel and Senate security officers have undergone or will undergo paraffin testing to establish possible firearm discharge.

Read more »

NBI driver arrested for gunpowder residue, fails to be conclusively identified as shooterThe Southern Police Public Information Office confirmed that a driver arrested after the shooting incident in the Senate building tested positive for gunpowder residue on Monday, May 18, 2026. NBI Director Melvin Matibag earlier confirmed that the driver arrested is Mel Oragon, a volunteer driver not an official employee.

Read more »