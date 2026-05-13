Jed Patrick Mabilog Appointed as DILG Undersecretary for Public Safety

Former Iloilo City Mayor Jed Patrick Mabilog returns to government service as the new DILG Undersecretary for Public Safety following executive clemency and a return from self-exile.

In a significant development within the Philippine government, former Iloilo City Mayor Jed Patrick Mabilog has been officially appointed as the Undersecretary for Public Safety of the Department of the Interior and Local Government.

This announcement was confirmed by Secretary Jonvic Remulla on Wednesday, who shared that Mabilog had formally taken his oath of office earlier that morning. According to Secretary Remulla, the appointment is a strategic move aimed at leveraging Mabilog's extensive experience in local governance to enhance the operational efficiency and effectiveness of the department.

Remulla emphasized that the deep understanding Mabilog possesses regarding the intricacies of city management and community safety would be a valuable asset in executing the DILG's current mandates and improving the overall quality of public service delivery across the archipelago. The appointment comes after a tumultuous period in Mabilog's professional and personal life. During the administration of former President Rodrigo Duterte, Mabilog faced severe accusations regarding alleged links to illegal drug activities.

These allegations, which the former mayor vehemently denied, created a hostile environment that eventually led Mabilog to leave the country and enter a period of self-exile. For several years, he remained abroad, distanced from the political landscape of his homeland while the controversies surrounding his tenure in Iloilo City continued to spark debate.

His return to the Philippines in September 2024 marked a turning point, signaling a potential reconciliation with the state and an opportunity to clear his name through official channels. Beyond the drug-related allegations, Mabilog's path back to public service was complicated by a legal battle involving the Office of the Ombudsman. In October 2017, the Ombudsman had dismissed Mabilog from service after finding him guilty of serious dishonesty.

This ruling was based on his failure to satisfactorily explain the origin of questionable wealth amounting to 8.9 million pesos acquired between 2012 and 2013. However, the legal landscape shifted in January of last year when Malacañang announced that President Ferdinand Bongbong Marcos Jr. had granted executive clemency to Mabilog. This act of presidential mercy effectively cleared the legal hurdles that had previously barred him from holding public office, paving the way for his recent appointment by Secretary Remulla.

Secretary Remulla highlighted a poignant motivation behind the appointment, suggesting that the injustices Mabilog experienced during his exile and legal struggles would serve as a catalyst for positive change. Remulla noted that rather than seeking revenge against those who persecuted him, Mabilog is driven by a desire to implement systemic reforms.

The goal is to level the playing field in local governance, ensuring that local chief executives are protected from baseless accusations and that the mechanisms of power are used for public safety rather than political targeting. By integrating a leader who has survived the extremes of political volatility, the DILG hopes to foster a more equitable and transparent approach to public safety and local administration.

This appointment is seen by many political analysts as a reflection of the current administration's approach to governance and reconciliation. By bringing Mabilog back into the fold, the government is sending a message about the possibility of redemption and the value of expertise over political enmity.

As the new Undersecretary for Public Safety, Mabilog is expected to tackle critical issues ranging from crime prevention to disaster resilience, all while applying the lessons learned from his own experiences with the law and the state. The Philippine public now looks forward to seeing how this transition will impact the DILG's ability to protect citizens and support local governments in their pursuit of peace and order





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