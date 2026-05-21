JCI Manila Colorfest Carnival Run 2026: A Mental Health Advocacy Platform and a Meaningful Movement

The event champions mental wellness, with a stronger focus this year. The proceeds of the event will fund the rehabilitation of the Philippine Mental Health Association's mental health facility. The collaboration reflects a shared mission to promote wellness, inclusivity, and meaningful community engagement through purposeful events. The Color Run has grown into one of JCI Manila's key legacy projects, evolving from a simple fun run into a large-scale advocacy platform.

The Palawan Group of Companies and JCI Manila recently held a contract signing and media briefing for the JCI Manila Colorfest Carnival Run 2026 , an event set to take place on May 31 at the Mall of Asia Grounds.

Both organizations collaborated to stage a large-scale community run that combines fitness, entertainment, and advocacy, with a strong focus on mental health awareness and meaningful public engagement. The run aims to gather thousands of participants, creating an inclusive space where everyone can take part in a vibrant and meaningful experience





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JCI Manila Palawan Group Of Companies Colorfest Carnival Run 2026 Large-Scale Community Run Includes Fitness Entertainment And Advocacy Focus On Mental Health Awareness Generates Meaningful Public Engagement Roll Out On-The-Ground Activations A Mental Health Advocacy Platform Shapes Leadership Journey Inspired Company's Continued Commitment To Soc

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