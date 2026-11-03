Jayuard Alciso Upsets Olympic Gold Medalist at WSL Philippines Pro

Filipino surfer Jayuard Alciso defeats French Olympian Kauli Vaast at Cloud 9 in Siargao. Alciso advances to Round 2 with a historic win at the World Surf League Championship Tour event.

Filipino wildcard Jayuard Alciso achieved a stunning upset by defeating French Olympic gold medalist Kauli Vaast to advance to Round 2 of the World Surf League Championship Tour Philippines Pro. The historic victory took place on Sunday at the iconic Cloud 9 surf spot in Siargao, Philippines, marking a significant milestone for the local surfer on the international stage.

Alciso Defeats Olympic Champion

In Round 1, Heat 8, Alciso secured his spot in the next round with a total score of 12.93 points. His performance included a 7.33 on his seventh wave and a 5.60 on his ninth wave, which was enough to edge out Vaast, who is currently ranked as the world's No. 9 surfer. This result stands as a major achievement given the high caliber of his opponent and the pressure of competing on the global tour.

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Family Support Drives Success

Alciso expressed immense joy and pride after the match, noting that it was his first time competing at this specific venue. He emphasized the difficulty of beating an Olympic gold medalist and acknowledged the crucial role his personal support system played in his success. Seeing his family, friends, and girlfriend watching from the beach provided him with the emotional strength needed to stay focused throughout the competition.

Local Fans Cheer for Wildcard

The surfer also extended his gratitude to the local fans in Siargao who cheered him on throughout his heat. He stated that their support helped him maintain his concentration and generate the big scores necessary for victory. Alciso thanked his supporters, family, friends, girlfriend, and all the locals for their unwavering encouragement during this historic competition in his home country.

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Event Organizers And Prize Details

The competition is presented by the Philippine Sports Commission with support from Surigao del Norte Governor Robert Lyndon Barbers, General Luna Mayor Johnson Sajulga, and Vice Mayor Romina Sajulga. Financial incentives are substantial, with eliminated surfers in the opening round receiving US$13,000, which is approximately P830,000. The eventual champion of the event will receive a prize of US$80,000, or roughly P5.1 million.

Broadcast And Additional Support

Additional support for the event comes from the Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corporation, the Department of Tourism, the Department of Public Works and Highways, the Tourism Infrastructure and Enterprise Zone Authority, and NEA/SIARELCO. Fans can watch the competition live on the One Sports YouTube channel and Cignal Play, allowing a wider audience to follow Alciso's journey in Round 2.