JAXA confirms Hayabusa2 will divert to asteroid 2015 BM510 due to aging engines, abandoning original 1998 KY26 target for 2028 flyby.

The Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency announced a significant deviation in the operational path of the Hayabusa2 probe, confirming that the spacecraft will no longer proceed to its originally scheduled destination. Instead, the unmanned vessel is set to change course toward the smaller, darker asteroid designated 2015 BM510. This strategic shift was formally revealed to the public on Tuesday, marking a pivotal moment in the extended phase of the mission that began after its historic sample return from asteroid Ryugu.

Aging Engine Malfunctions Force Plan Revision

Yuya Mimasu, the team leader overseeing the extended mission for Hayabusa2, disclosed that twelve years of operation have taken a tangible toll on the spacecraft. He explained to reporters that the deterioration of onboard equipment is becoming increasingly evident as the probe continues its journey through deep space. The primary catalyst for the course correction involves repeated mechanical failures within the probe's main engines, which have compromised the reliability required for the original long-distance travel plan.

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New Target Asteroid Characteristics Defined

The Hayabusa2 probe will now aim for a high-speed flyby of asteroid 2015 BM510, with the encounter scheduled for April 2028. This celestial body presents a uniquely challenging target, measuring between 17 meters and 74 meters in diameter. Unlike the larger bodies previously visited by other missions, this asteroid is notably dark and small, completing a full rotation every 49 minutes. Mimasu emphasized that navigating around such a diminutive and rapidly spinning object makes this one of the most difficult flyby missions ever attempted in the field of planetary exploration.

Strategic Shift Toward Planetary Defense Goals

While the original mission profile involved traveling 300 million kilometers to reach asteroid 1998 KY26, the revised trajectory focuses on immediate scientific and defensive applications. The decision to pivot toward 2015 BM510 is not merely a fallback option but a strategic move to gather data critical for future planetary defense initiatives. Mimasu noted that the insights gained from successfully navigating and observing this challenging small asteroid will directly inform missions aimed at deflecting hazardous objects that might otherwise collide with Earth.

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Historical Context of Probe Achievements

The current operational challenges stand in stark contrast to the earlier triumphs of the Hayabusa2 project. Launched over a decade ago, the probe successfully returned pristine materials from asteroid Ryugu to Earth in 2020. These samples have since supported major discoveries regarding the origins of life and the evolution of the solar system. Before its current redirection, the probe demonstrated exceptional capability in July of the previous year by flying just 400 meters from a near-Earth asteroid, establishing the closest approach record for such a mission.

Transition from Success to Long-Term Adaptation

The original destination, 1998 KY26, remains a distant target roughly 300 million kilometers away, with the probe scheduled to arrive in 2031 had the plan proceeded without interruption. However, the reality of equipment degradation has necessitated a pragmatic reassessment of capabilities. By opting for the April 2028 encounter with 2015 BM510, the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency ensures the continued viability of the spacecraft's remaining operational life. This adjustment balances the physical limitations of the aging hardware with the enduring scientific value of its extended mission, ensuring that Hayabusa2 continues to contribute to humanity's understanding of small near-Earth objects.