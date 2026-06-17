Javier Bardem Immortalized at Chinese Theatre with Hand and Footprints

Spanish actor Javier Bardem has left his hand and foot prints at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood, joining legends like Marilyn Monroe and Jack Nicholson. The Oscar-winning actor expressed humility and gratitude during the ceremony.

Spanish actor Javier Bardem has become the latest Hollywood legend to leave his mark at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Los Angeles. During a ceremony on Tuesday, Bardem pressed his hands and feet into wet cement, joining the ranks of iconic stars such as Marilyn Monroe, Jack Nicholson, and Humphrey Bogart.

The tradition, which began accidentally in 1927 when actress Norma Talmadge stepped into wet cement during construction, has preserved the imprints of over 200 celebrities spanning nearly a century of cinema. Bardem, 55, expressed deep humility and gratitude for the honor. I feel very special to be given a space like this to immortalize your name, he told AFP.

When I think about the names that have stood on this very spot, it is hard for me to believe that it is real. The ceremony was attended by hundreds of fans on sunbaked Hollywood Boulevard, who cheered as Bardem knelt to make his imprints. Directors Denis Villeneuve and Michael Mann introduced the actor, praising his versatility and talent. Villeneuve, whose upcoming film Dune: Part Three features Bardem, highlighted the actor chameleon-like ability to transform into diverse characters.

Javier can confidently change his person now to become somebody else, driven by a new logic, new feelings, and new perspective on reality, Villeneuve said. He seems to do that without effort, with grace and tremendous generosity. His metamorphoses are spectacular. Bardem began his acting career in his native Spain, appearing in films like Jamon Jamon and Boca a Boca.

He gained international recognition with Julian Schnabel drama Before Night Falls, earning his first Academy Award nomination. He won the Oscar for Best Supporting Actor for his chilling portrayal of hitman Anton Chigurh in the Coen Brothers No Country for Old Men. Over his more than three-decade career, Bardem has shown remarkable range, from romantic leads to complex villains. His latest film, The Beloved, premiered at the Cannes Film Festival in May, receiving critical acclaim.

Bardem is also expanding into television, starring in the Apple TV+ adaptation of Cape Fear as the menacing Max Cady. The actor described the Chinese Theatre honor as a humbling experience, noting that it connects him to the rich history of Hollywood. He joins fellow Spanish stars like Penelope Cruz and Antonio Banderas, who have also left their marks.

Bardem dedication to his craft and his ability to inhabit every role with authenticity make him a true giant of cinema, Mann said. The event also included playful moments, as Bardem joked about the permanence of his prints. I hope they don t wash away, he quipped. The Chinese Theatre forecourt remains one of Hollywood most popular tourist attractions, drawing millions of visitors each year.

Bardem prints will be preserved alongside those of cinematic legends, ensuring his legacy endures for future generations. As he stood on the sun-warmed pavement, Bardem reflected on the journey from his early days in Spain to this pinnacle of Hollywood recognition. It is a reminder that dreams can come true, he said, with a smile





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