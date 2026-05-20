Jason Kidd's Mavericks tenure and potential future in the NBA

Jason Kidd's tenure as coach of the Dallas Mavericks has been both praised and criticized, particularly after the controversial Luka Doncic trade. With several NBA wins under his belt, Kidd remains popular among Dallas fans, maintains his interest in coaching, and has secured a contract extension. A new coach search is underway as fans and the team look to rebuild and compete at the standard Dallas fans expect.

Jason Kidd , once a gifted point guard and now a head coach with several NBA franchise wins, has come under criticism for his tenure with the Mavericks, particularly after the controversial trade of superstar Luka Doncic.

However, Kidd remains popular among Dallas fans, with almost four years remaining on his contract worth over $40 million. Despite protests from fans, Kidd was praised by team president Masai Ujiri for his leadership and commitment to the team, particularly his achievements in guiding the Mavericks to a Western Conference Finals in 2024. Despite his on-court struggles, Kidd's coaching career has been relatively successful, with a 22-18 playoff record and a successful stint in Brooklyn.

However, his search for a new head coach at the Mavs will likely reveal his future in the league. Kidd, a former All-Star, now focuses on leadership and building a championship contender for Dallas





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