Jasmine Curtis-Smith and Klea Pineda Discuss Online Misogyny and Personal Experiences

During the 'Fast Talk with Boy Abunda' episode, actresses Jasmine Curtis-Smith and Klea Pineda shared their thoughts on online misogyny, drawing from personal experiences and the challenges women face in the digital age.

In a candid conversation on the popular talk show "Fast Talk with Boy Abunda," actress Jasmine Curtis-Smith expressed deep frustration over the persistent problem of misogyny online, despite the nation's ongoing dialogue about respect and gender equality .

She questioned why, in an era where everyone is educated and raised with good values by their parents, basic decency and common sense seem to be lacking. Jasmine highlighted the effort some people put into crafting hurtful comments, finding it difficult to comprehend the mentality behind such acts.

"Minsan napapaisip ako, 'Wow! Nag-effort ka talagang i-type 'yun at press send na gusto mong iparating 'yung masama mong iniisip sa amin.

' Hindi ko ma-gets eh," she said. She suggested that those who engage in this behavior might need professional psychological help, adding that by 2026, if they still do not understand, it might be a sign that they need to broaden their perspectives.

Jasmine connected this individual malice to a larger systemic issue, stating that the incidents are not merely about a single celebrity but reflect how women are consistently reduced to their bodies in spaces dominated by men in power. Her co-guest, actress Klea Pineda, who has been subjected to online harassment, described the physical reaction she had upon seeing a particularly vile message: "Kasi parang nanginig 'yung buong katawan ko, Tito Boy.

" She struggled to understand what she could have done to deserve such threats. Klea emphasized that the messages are often highly personal and malicious, and she actively avoids reading them to protect her mental health. Supporting Klea through this difficult time, actress Janella Salvador, who has also faced online toxicity, offered her solidarity. Janella advised Klea to avoid reading negative comments entirely, acknowledging that nobody deserves to be targeted in such a manner.

She expressed her commitment to being there for Klea as a listening ear whenever needed. The discussion underscored the emotional toll of online harassment and the importance of female camaraderie in facing it. The celebrities called for a broader cultural shift beyond legislation, urging netizens to exercise basic empathy and restraint.

Their conversation serves as a reminder of the pervasive nature of misogyny in digital spaces and the urgent need for collective action to foster a safer and more respectful online environment for everyone, especially women in the public eye.





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Social Issues Online Misogyny Social Media Harassment Gender Equality Celebrity Activism Women's Rights Philippine Entertainment

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