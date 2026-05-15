Japanese Voice Actress Wakana Yamazaki Passes Away at 61

Wakana Yamazaki, the Japanese voice actress behind Ran Mori in the "Detective Conan" series, has passed away at the age of 61. She had been undergoing medical treatment for an illness but unfortunately passed away after medical treatment proved ineffective.

Wakana Yamazaki, the Japanese voice actress behind Ran Mori in the " Detective Conan " series, has passed away. She was 61 years old. According to her agency Aoni Production on Friday, she died on April 18.

She had been undergoing medical treatment for an illness, but unfortunately passed away on April 18, 2026, after medical treatment proved ineffective. Wakana Yamazaki's wake and funeral service were held privately with only her close family members in attendance. Aside from "Detective Conan," Wakana Yamazami also voiced Nojiko in "One Piece," as well as Nami, Nojiko's sister, in select episodes of the series.

Based on her IMDb credits, she has also lent her voice to characters in "Puzzles and Dragons X," "Seinto Seiya: Omega," "A Summer-Colored Miracle," "Last Exile," and many more. —CDC GMA New





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Japanese Voice Actress Detective Conan Ran Mori One Piece Nojiko Aoni Production Wake Funeral Service Medical Treatment Illness Imdb Credits

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