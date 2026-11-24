Tokyo will pay its full 2027 contribution to the International Criminal Court by the end of the year after Washington imposed sweeping sanctions on the court. Japan is the ICC's largest financial contributor and a close US ally.

Tokyo said Tuesday it will pay its annual contributions to the International Criminal Court in advance after the United States targeted the court with sanctions.

Japan Prepaying ICC Contributions Amid US Sanctions

The US in October imposed sweeping sanctions on the ICC that threaten to cripple its operations. Court officials are concerned about access to banking among other issues. Following a meeting between ICC President Tomoko Akane of Japan and Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi on Tuesday, Tokyo said it had decided to pay its full 2027 contribution by the end of the year.

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The decision was made in order to support the ICC as its largest financial contributor, according to the statement. Japan is the biggest funder of the ICC and a close US ally. It generally sends contributions to the ICC in April or later, according to local media. According to a foreign ministry statement, Takaichi told Akane that the government of Japan will continue to strongly support the ICC and President Akane.

The support is intended to enable the ICC to fulfill its role and functions as originally envisaged, Takaichi said. After the meeting, Akane told reporters that the ICC will use its money wisely to ensure its survival and to pay staff salaries and other expenses. In August, Akane and trial lawyer Abdoulaye Seye of Senegal were sanctioned by Washington. The measures are part of the Trump administration's campaign against what it calls a corrupt and fatally politicised body.

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The sanctions bar Akane and Seye from entering the United States and from carrying out transactions in the US financial system. The move followed sanctions the US imposed on several ICC officials. Those measures were seen as largely in response to the court's investigations involving Israel, a US ally. Akane admitted on Tuesday there have been difficulties due to the sanction.

ICC Focuses on Survival Despite Sanction Difficulties

But she said she is focused on what's happening in the world and on the work that needs to be done rather than herself. The ICC is based in The Hague, Netherlands. People were seen standing outside the court there on September 22, 2025, according to a Reuters file photo. Japan's decision to prepay its contribution comes as the court faces pressure on its finances and operations.

The US sanctions have raised concerns among court officials about the ICC's ability to function. Akane's meeting with Takaichi in Tokyo on Tuesday was followed by the Japanese announcement. The foreign ministry statement confirmed the plan to pay the 2027 contribution early. Japan has been a consistent supporter of the ICC.

As the court's largest financial contributor, its early payment is expected to help the ICC manage its budget amid the sanctions. The sanctions on Akane and Seye in August were the latest in a series of US actions against the court. Washington has criticized the ICC over its investigations, including those involving Israel. The ICC has said it will continue its work despite the sanctions.

Akane's comments on Tuesday emphasized the court's focus on its mission and staff. The US sanctions threaten to cripple the ICC's operations. Court officials are particularly worried about access to banking services, which are essential for paying salaries and other expenses. Japan's advance payment is seen as a significant show of support for the court.

The decision was made after the meeting between Akane and Takaichi. The foreign ministry statement said Takaichi expressed strong support for the ICC and its president. The statement also confirmed the early payment plan. Akane said the ICC will use the money wisely to ensure its survival.

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Tokyo Strongly Supports ICC President Tomoko Akane

She also said the funds will be used to pay staff salaries and other expenses. The sanctions bar Akane and Seye from entering the US and from carrying out transactions in the US financial system. The measures were imposed in August. The US campaign against the ICC has been described by Washington as targeting a corrupt and fatally politicised body.

The ICC has rejected such characterizations. The sanctions followed earlier US measures against several ICC officials. Those were largely seen as a response to the court's investigations involving Israel. Akane said on Tuesday that there have been difficulties due to the sanction.

But she said she remains focused on the world and the work that needs to be done. Japan's decision to pay its full 2027 contribution by the end of the year is a departure from its usual practice. Normally, Japan sends its contributions in April or later. The move is intended to support the ICC as its largest financial contributor.

The foreign ministry statement said the decision was made in order to provide that support. The meeting between Akane and Takaichi took place at the prime minister's office in Tokyo on November 24, 2026. They shook hands during the meeting. The ICC is located in The Hague, Netherlands.

The court has been under pressure from the US sanctions, which threaten its operations. Japan's early payment is expected to help the ICC continue its work. The court has said it will use its money wisely to ensure its survival. Akane's comments on Tuesday reflected her focus on the court's mission.

She said she is focused on what's happening in the world and on the work that needs to be done rather than herself.