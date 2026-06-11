Japan's Nuclear Dilemma: Running Out of Space for Spent Fuel and No Viable Plan for Disposal

Japan is facing a critical shortage of space for spent nuclear fuel and has no viable plan for permanent disposal of the radioactive waste. The country's decision to restart the world's largest nuclear power plant, Kashiwazaki-Kariwa, highlights this issue, as the plant's cooling pools will be full in five years.

KASHIWAZAKI, Japan — Japan has resumed operations at the world’s largest nuclear power plant to help the country meet huge electricity demands during a global oil crisis, but the reboot highlights a big problem: Japan is running out of space for spent nuclear fuel and has no viable plans for permanent disposal of the radioactive waste .

The restart of No. 6 reactor at Kashiwazaki-Kariwa Nuclear Power Station earlier this year was meant to spur a movement to bring more nuclear reactors online. Kashiwazaki-Kariwa is one of three plants whose cooling pools will be full in five years, according to the Federation of Electric Power Companies of Japan.

"Without solid (fuel management) plans, our power generation will stall sooner or later," Kashiwazaki-Kariwa General Manager Takeyuki Inagaki said. After decades of seeking permanent storage for highly radioactive spent fuel, the government is considering Minamitorishima, a remote Pacific island south of Tokyo. But the selection has faced skepticism and criticism stemming from Japan's arbitrary actions on spent fuel and radioactive waste management.

Only 15 of Japan’s 54 reactors have restarted since the March 2011 Fukushima disaster, when a 9.0 earthquake off Japan’s northeastern coast and a subsequent tsunami caused meltdowns at three reactors operated by Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings, or TEPCO. About 160,000 people fled from Fukushima and some areas remain unlivable. Kashiazaki-Kariwa, also run by TEPCO, was shut down after the Fukushima disaster as part of a nationwide nuclear power stoppage.

The spent fuel in a cooling pool at Kashiwazaki-Kariwa No. 6 reactor, which is 88% filled, can be seen from a top-floor observation area. TEPCO has installed filtered venting systems and devices to prevent hydrogen explosions among additional safety measures based on lessons from Fukushima. Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi is pushing to bring more nuclear plants online, resulting in more spent fuel.

Without a viable permanent storage plan, there are worries that reactors will have to close when storage space runs out. Fuel recycling plan has stalled There are two options for dealing with spent nuclear fuel: direct disposal as waste or recycling to extract plutonium and uranium for reuse. Japan insists on recycling, saying it will help the resource-poor nation's energy needs while reducing the toxicity and volume of radioactive waste.

But a reactor designed for plutonium reuse, a key part of the recycling, has failed. Reprocessing also won’t be able to handle all the spent fuel, adding to a plutonium stockpile that already is large enough to arm thousands of atomic bombs. Experts say Japan should also consider the direct disposal option.

As of December 2025, cooling pools at 17 Japanese nuclear power plants held more than 17,000 tons (15,422 metric tons) of spent fuel, using nearly 80% of total storage capacity. Beyond the large amount of radioactive waste from normal reactors, Japan also "has to deal with massive and largely unknown high-level nuclear waste from the Fukushima disaster.

" Choosing a final disposal site for spent fuel and building a facility would require 100 years and tens of thousands of years to monitor the storage deep underground. For a generations-long project, Japan should plan carefully and not rush the current plan that is full of uncertainties.

The operation floor inside the Unit 6 reactor building is pictured during a media tour at Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings' (TEPCO) Kashiwazaki-Kariwa nuclear power station in Kariwa Village, Niigata prefecture, Japan on Friday, May 1, 2026. TORU HANAI/POOL VIA AP A remote island is a possibility Weeks after Kashiwazaki-Kariwa's No. 6 reactor came back online for the first time in 14 years since the Fukushima disaster, Industry Minister Ryosei Akazawa approached Ogasawara village to request a feasibility study for a high-level radioactive waste site on Minamitorishima, an island administered by Ogasawara, which is part of Tokyo.

With a lot of spent fuel accumulating at nuclear power plants across the country, a final disposal of radioactive waste is a crucial challenge that must be resolved





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Japan Nuclear Power Spent Fuel Minamitorishima Radioactive Waste Fukushima Disaster Direct Disposal Fuel Recycling Plutonium Reuse High-Level Nuclear Waste

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