Japan's Defense Minister Shinjiro Koizumi on Sunday rejected accusations of 'new militarism' by Tokyo and criticized China for rapidly expanding its military with little transparency, underscoring mounting tensions between the two countries.

Japan 's Defense Minister Shinjiro Koizumi on Sunday rejected accusations of ' new militarism ' by Tokyo and criticized China for rapidly expanding its military with little transparency, underscoring mounting tensions between the two countries.

China continues to increase its defense spending at a high level, Koizumi said at the Shangri-La Dialogue in Singapore, adding: 'China's external approach and military activities are matters of serious concern for Japan and the international community at the same time.

' Rebutting criticism that Japan was embracing new militarism, he said: 'Think about it. There's a country that has a huge arsenal of nuclear weapons and strategic bombers. Japan has neither of such weapons, and yet Japan is labelled 'new militarism'?

', Koizumi said Japan's record since World War Two 'speaks for itself', citing its adherence to international law and commitment to the United Nations Charter, alongside efforts to uphold a 'free and open international order. ' In May, China's foreign ministry called on Asia-Pacific countries to be vigilant and 'jointly resist the reckless actions of Japan's neo-militarism'.

Ties between Japan and China sank to their worst level in years after Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi warned in November that a hypothetical Chinese attack on Taiwan could draw a Japanese military response. Koizumi said he was 'sad' he could not meet his Chinese counterpart at the dialogue, Asia's premier defense forum, but insisted Japan remains open to engagement.

Japan is determined to play a new role in defense equipment cooperation in the Asia-Pacific and aims to tangibly strengthen deterrence in the region. In April, Tokyo unveiled its biggest overhaul of defense export rules in decades, scrapping restrictions on overseas arms sales and opening the way for exports of warships, missiles and other weapons





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Japan China Military Expansion New Militarism Mounting Tensions Defense Equipment Cooperation Defense Export Rules Overseas Arms Sales Warships Missiles International Law United Nations Charter Free And Open International Order Neo-Militarism Taiwan Chinese Attack Japanese Military Response Defense Forum Engagement Deterrence Region That Can Stand Against Coercion Region That Is Not Misled By Falsehoods Region That Is Not Influenced By Pressure

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