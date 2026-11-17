Japan proposed an Asia Oil Security Task Force to coordinate oil stockpiling and emergency supply releases, offering unused storage facilities to regional partners. The Philippines and Japan also signed a memorandum of cooperation on Manila's strategic petroleum reserve.

Japan proposed creating an Asia Oil Security Task Force to strengthen regional cooperation on oil stockpiling and coordinate the release of supplies during emergencies. Prime Minister Takaichi Sanae announced the initiative on Tuesday, November 17, during the fourth Asia Zero-Emission Community Leaders Meeting in Manila.

She said the goal is to promote it as an Asian version of the International Energy Agency. Under the initiative, Japan would offer its unused oil storage facilities to other countries and help them develop their own stockpiling systems. Japan Ministry of Foreign Affairs Press Secretary Toshihiro Kitamura said Japan has suggested using its crude oil stockpiling facilities that are not utilized.

Also read Japan Proposes Oil Stockpiling, Power Gulf Initiatives at AZEC Meeting

Japan Offers Unused Oil Storage Facilities

By using those unused facilities, countries could stockpile crude oil purchased in the Middle East or elsewhere in advance. Kitamura said discussions on the task force operational rules are still ongoing, including possible fees other countries would pay to use Japan unused storage facilities. He added that under the AZEC 2.0 POWERR Asia initiative, Japan will support Asian countries, especially ASEAN members, to be more resilient by providing such a stockpiling system individually or jointly in the region.

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Takaichi also proposed a Power Gulf Initiative aimed at strengthening cooperation between Middle Eastern oil producers and Asian energy-consuming countries. Asian countries are seeking to strengthen energy security after the Iran war exposed their vulnerability to disruptions in Middle Eastern oil and gas supplies passing through the Strait of Hormuz. About 90 percent of crude oil going through the waterway is destined for Asia, according to Japan Agency for Natural Resources and Energy.

Speaking at the same summit, Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. said stockpiling alone would not be enough to ensure energy security. He said the Philippines is actively advancing its strategic petroleum reserve and welcoming high-impact investments across its energy landscape, from renewables, grid modernization, and energy storage to natural gas, energy efficiency, and emerging technologies. Sustainable and enduring energy security demands that oil-consuming and oil-producing nations act in unison, Marcos said.

Philippines Signs Memorandum With Japan

We must deepen information sharing and practical storage arrangements, as well as commit to upholding international law to keep sea lanes open and maintain fair, transparent markets. In a related development, the Philippines and Japan signed a memorandum of cooperation on Monday, November 16, to advance the Philippines strategic petroleum reserve and strengthen preparedness against global oil supply disruptions. Energy Secretary Sharon Garin and Japan Minister of Economy, Trade and Industry Ryosei Akazawa signed the agreement.

The agreement provides a framework for developing, managing, and releasing strategic reserves while opening the door for Japanese participation in stockpiling projects led by the Philippine National Oil Company. Japan will help us establish more storage facilities for fuel products, whether that is diesel, gas or crude oil, Garin said. The agreement also covers the development of oil storage facilities and the identification of financing arrangements.

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Japanese agencies will assist the Philippines through capacity-building, oil security assessments, and policy development, providing technical expertise and support in managing strategic reserves. We can establish our own oil tanks, or ports and jetties. We do have our own storage facilities for oil. But we need to know how to manage all these strategic reserves, Garin said.

Southeast Asian Nations Face Tight Supplies

We will start on capacity-building, especially with PNOC, she added. The AZEC members are Australia, Brunei, Cambodia, Indonesia, Japan, Laos, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam. Compared with Japan, Southeast Asian countries hold smaller oil stockpiles, and supplies of crude and petroleum products such as naphtha, a key feedstock for plastics, have become very tight.

A disruption in Southeast Asian production has fueled anxiety among Japanese healthcare providers that rely on Asia for critical supplies such as containers, tubes, and gloves.