Japan outlasts Serbia in five-set thriller to open VNL Manila leg

Japan defeated Serbia in a dramatic five-set match (20-25, 26-24, 18-25, 32-20, 15-7) on the opening day of the Volleyball Nations League in Manila, maintaining their perfect record.

The Philippine capital Manila witnessed a spectacular opening day of the Volleyball Nations League (VNL) 2024 on Wednesday, with Japan edging out Serbia in a gripping five-set thriller at the Philsports Arena in Pasig City.

The match ended 20-25, 26-24, 18-25, 32-20, 15-7, showcasing the resilience and tactical prowess of both teams. Japan's dynamic duo Mayu Ishikawa and Yukiko Wada proved instrumental in the victory, particularly in the decisive fifth set where they unleashed a barrage of attacks that left the Serbian defense scrambling. Ishikawa finished with 24 points, including 23 kills and a block, while Wada contributed 20 points all from attacks.

This win marked Japan's fifth consecutive victory in the tournament, maintaining their undefeated streak this season in the FIVB's premier annual international competition. On the other side, Serbia fought valiantly, with Aleksandra Uzelac scoring 21 points and Nina Cajic adding 18.

However, they succumbed to their fourth loss in five outings. Hena Kurtagic was a force at the net, recording five of Serbia's 15 block points, contrasting sharply with Japan's mere four blocks overall. The match was a showcase of high-level volleyball, with long rallies and strategic plays keeping the crowd on the edge of their seats.

The atmosphere at Philsports Arena was electric, as Filipino volleyball fans turned out in full force to support the international teams, adding to the spectacle of the event presented by the Philippine Sports Commission. Earlier in the day, the United States opened the tournament with a dominant straight-sets victory over the Dominican Republic (25-20, 25-19, 25-12), improving their record to 4-1. Reigning champions Italy also secured a convincing win against Czechia (25-18, 25-21, 25-22).

The VNL features 18 of the world's elite volleyball nations, and after the nine-leg pool phase, the top eight teams will advance to the final stage scheduled in Macau. The tournament promises intense competition as teams vie for supremacy and valuable ranking points. Fans can expect more thrilling matches as the VNL continues, with Japan aiming to extend their winning streak and Serbia looking to bounce back.

The Philippine leg serves as a testament to the country's growing passion for volleyball and its capability to host world-class sporting events





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