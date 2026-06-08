Japan, Other Countries Offer Assistance to Philippines After 7.8 Magnitude Earthquake

Japanese Prime Minister Takaichi Sanae has expressed her country's readiness to provide assistance to the Philippines following a 7.8 magnitude earthquake that hit Mindanao. The earthquake caused significant damage, including the collapse of buildings, and left many affected communities in need of support.

Japan ese Prime Minister Takaichi Sanae has expressed her country's readiness to provide assistance to the Philippines following a 7.8 magnitude earthquake that hit Mindanao. The earthquake caused significant damage, including the collapse of buildings, and left many affected communities in need of support.

The Philippines, along with other countries such as Canada, China, France, the European Union, and the United States, have received messages of sympathy from their respective embassies in Manila. The Japanese Embassy shared a message from Prime Minister Takaichi, stating that Japan 'stands ready' to provide assistance that the Philippines may need. The message read, 'Japan always stands with the people of the Philippines.

' The EU Ambassador to Manila, Massimo Santoro, expressed his thoughts with those affected and the responders assisting impacted communities. He also stated that the EU continues to monitor the situation closely in coordination with Philippine authorities and stands ready to support Philippine-led response efforts. The US Embassy posted a message on X, stating that they continue to monitor the situation closely in coordination with Philippine authorities and stand ready to support Philippine-led response efforts.

The Chinese Embassy extended heartfelt condolences to the Philippine people, mourning those who lost their lives and expressing their sincere sympathies to the bereaved families and all those affected by the disaster. The Canadian Embassy expressed its readiness to coordinate closely with Philippine government agencies, humanitarian partners, and the international community to help meet urgent needs. The French Embassy also expressed its full solidarity with the Filipino people and the authorities responding to this disaster.

The earthquake has caused widespread damage, and the affected communities are in need of support. The international community has come together to express their sympathy and offer assistance to the Philippines. The situation is being closely monitored, and response efforts are underway to support those affected by the disaster





TheManilaTimes / 🏆 2. in PH We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Japan Philippines Earthquake Assistance International Community

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Japan signals readiness to review trade pact - BusinessWorld OnlineTHE PHILIPPINES and Japan are set to review the Japan-Philippines Economic Partnership Agreement (JPEPA) this year, the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) said. “The signal from Japan, and also from this visit of President (Ferdinand R. Marcos, Jr.) is they’re ready to start the discussions on the review,” Marie Sherylyn D.

Read more »

Easing Japan visa requirements for Filipinos being studied, says envoyJapan is studying measures to make traveling to Japan easier for Filipinos through improved and streamlined visa processes, Japanese Ambassador to the Philippines Endo Kazuya said.

Read more »

AISIN Philippines and NEXTHUB forge strategic partnership to further strengthen the Philippine automotive aftermarketAISIN Philippines and NEXTHUB officially launched their strategic partnership, marking a significant step toward strengthening the Philippine automotive aftermarket industry through the combined expertise of two organizations committed to quality, reliability, and customer satisfaction.

Read more »

Philippines retains spot as one of the 10 worst countries for workersThe Philippines has retained its spot as one of the 10 worst countries for workers according to the International Trade Union Confederation Global Rights Index.

Read more »