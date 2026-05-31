Japan Defense Minister Rejects New Militarism Accusations, Slams China's Military Buildup at Shangri-La Dialogue

At the Shangri-La Dialogue, Japan's Defense Minister Shinjiro Koizumi defended Japan's security record and criticized China's rising defense spending and nuclear arsenal, rejecting accusations of new militarism and urging regional stability through dialogue.

At the Shangri-La Dialogue security summit in Singapore, Japan 's Defense Minister Shinjiro Koizumi delivered a robust defense of Tokyo's military posture while sharply criticizing China 's growing military assertiveness.

Speaking on May 31, 2026, Koizumi rejected accusations of 'new militarism' leveled by Beijing, arguing that Japan's post-World War Two record of adherence to international law and commitment to a free and open international order speaks for itself. He pointed to China's rapid increase in defense spending and its nuclear arsenal as sources of serious concern for Japan and the international community.

'There's a country that has a huge arsenal of nuclear weapons and strategic bombers. Japan has neither of such weapons, and yet Japan is labelled new militarism?

' Koizumi asked, turning the criticism back on China. His remarks come amid heightened tensions between the two nations, with ties at their worst in years after Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi's warning that a Chinese attack on Taiwan could draw a Japanese military response. Koizumi expressed sadness over the absence of Chinese Defense Minister Dong Jun at the dialogue, noting that Japan keeps the door open for engagement and dialogue to foster regional stability.

He reaffirmed Japan's determination to play a new role in defense equipment cooperation in the Asia-Pacific, aiming to strengthen deterrence against coercion and misinformation. The speech underscores Japan's evolving security stance, including its biggest overhaul of defense export rules in decades, which scrapped restrictions on overseas arms sales and opened the way for exports of warships, missiles, and other weapons.

Koizumi emphasized that Japan seeks a region that can stand against coercion, not misled by falsehoods, and not influenced by pressure. His defense of Japan's security policies and criticism of China's military expansion reflect the deepening strategic competition in the Indo-Pacific, as both nations vie for influence and security guarantees. The absence of a bilateral meeting between the defense ministers highlights the strained communication channels, yet Koizumi reiterated Japan's openness to dialogue.

The Shangri-La Dialogue, Asia's premier defense forum, continues to be a platform for such exchanges, even as geopolitical tensions simmer. Koizumi's remarks also touched on Japan's commitment to the United Nations Charter and international law, contrasting its approach with what he described as China's assertive external approach and military activities. The minister's speech aimed to reassure regional partners of Japan's peaceful intentions while urging collective vigilance against threats to the rules-based order.

As Japan enhances its defense capabilities and revises its export policies, it seeks to balance deterrence with diplomacy, a challenge that will define its role in the region for years to come





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