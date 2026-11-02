Japan Considers Doubling Defense Spending to 80 Trillion Yen by 2027

Japan plans to nearly double defense spending to up to 80 trillion yen over five years to strengthen military capabilities against regional threats.

TOKYO - Japan's government and ruling coalition are currently evaluating a proposal to significantly increase national defense expenditures over the coming half-decade. This strategic shift is championed by Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi as a necessary measure to bolster the nation's military readiness. According to individuals with knowledge of the internal discussions, the proposed defense buildup would span from April 2027 through the end of the current fiscal planning cycle. The aim is to create a more robust deterrent against evolving security challenges in the region.

Proposed Defense Spending Increases Sharply

If the plan is ultimately adopted, the total defense budget for the five-year period starting in fiscal 2027 would range between 70 trillion and 80 trillion yen. This figure translates to approximately 457 billion to 508 billion US dollars, depending on exchange rates. Such an allocation represents an increase of roughly 1.8 times compared to the current five-year plan. The existing plan, which began in fiscal 2023, allocated roughly 43 trillion yen for similar defense enhancements. The scale of this increase highlights the urgency with which Tokyo views current geopolitical tensions.

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It remains uncertain whether these figures will be finalized exactly as proposed. The government is still in the process of compiling the budget for the upcoming year-end period. Additionally, officials are revising three key security-related documents that guide national strategy. These reviews could lead to adjustments in the final spending numbers. Japan's defense ministry has not yet provided an official comment on the preliminary reports regarding the increased budget.

Focus on Drones and Advanced Technology

One source familiar with the matter indicated that the additional funding is expected to be directed toward acquiring large quantities of unmanned aerial vehicles. The procurement of such technology is seen as a critical component of modernizing the Self-Defense Forces. Another source noted that the final amount might settle in the mid-to-late 70 trillion yen range. However, there is internal skepticism about whether this sum will be sufficient given the complex security environment in East Asia. The final figure is also subject to ongoing debates between the government and coalition partners.

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The current buildup program, which was formulated at the end of 2022, already saw a sharp rise in planned spending. The initial allocation was 27.5 trillion yen, which was significantly higher than previous budgets. This earlier increase focused heavily on long-range missiles designed for counterstrike capabilities. It also prioritized stockpiling ammunition and spare parts for existing military equipment to ensure operational sustainability during prolonged conflicts.

Japan is increasingly exploring structural changes to its defense strategy to match modern warfare tactics. Officials have indicated a shift toward intercepting long-range attacks using drones. This approach reflects new methods of combat observed in recent conflicts involving Ukraine and Iran. Government sources revealed these strategic pivots to Reuters in September, signaling a departure from traditional defense postures. The goal is to create a more agile and responsive military framework.

Adapting to New Forms of Warfare

The defense ministry has spent several years developing domestically-manufactured long-range missiles to reduce reliance on foreign suppliers. Alongside missile development, the ministry is prioritizing budget allocations for emerging technologies. Drones, artificial intelligence, and space technologies are identified as key areas for investment. These sectors are crucial for adapting to new forms of warfare that dominate contemporary geopolitical landscapes. The integration of these technologies aims to provide Japan with a strategic advantage.

Financial constraints are also influencing the pace and scale of these military expansions. A source mentioned that the weakening of the yen has significantly increased the cost of procuring defense equipment. This currency depreciation affects the purchasing power of the defense budget, making imported technology and components more expensive. Consequently, the push for domestic manufacturing of critical systems like long-range missiles becomes even more economically vital. The combination of external threats and internal economic factors is driving this historic shift in defense policy.

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The proposed changes reflect a broader consensus among Japanese leadership regarding the need for enhanced security measures. As regional tensions persist, the ability to respond effectively to potential threats is paramount. The detailed planning for the next five years will determine the trajectory of Japan's military capabilities. Stakeholders are closely watching how these financial commitments will be balanced against other national priorities. The outcome of these deliberations will have lasting implications for national security in East Asia.