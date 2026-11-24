Jannik Sinner has undergone surgery on a persistent knee injury in Finland, putting his return to the Australian Open starting January 17 in doubt.

Jannik Sinner, the world number two from Italy, has had surgery for a persistent knee injury, the Italian said in a statement on Tuesday. The procedure makes it unlikely that Sinner will compete at the Australian Open, which starts in Melbourne on January 17, extending a lengthy absence from the ATP tour.

Corriere dello Sport reported on Monday that Sinner had travelled to Turku, Finland, for the operation. His team later confirmed that orthopedic surgeon Lasse Lempainen, who is based in Turku, performed the procedure.

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Sinner Details the Knee Surgery Procedure

Sinner said he had had a minor surgery to improve the condition of his iliotibial band, a tendon-like band of tissue running along the outside of the thigh and knee. He said he and his team had tried to treat the injury without an operation first.

Sinner explained that his knee did not respond as he and his team had hoped, despite encouraging early progress. Reports said the surgery could leave him out of action for up to four months, which would effectively rule him out of the first Grand Slam of 2027.

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Team Changes and Sinner's Recovery Plans

Sinner has been sidelined with a right knee issue since claiming his fifth Grand Slam title at Wimbledon in July. Earlier this month, he said he would not rush his recovery after the injury cut short a season in which he won the year's first five Masters 1000 titles.

Sinner recently parted ways with coach Darren Cahill after four years. Swede Magnus Norman has joined his coaching team as Sinner plans his recovery and his eventual bid to regain the world number one ranking.

Australian Open Impact and the Ranking Race

Sinner's absence has reshaped the top of the men's rankings. With Sinner ending his season early and Carlos Alcaraz missing months of action with a wrist injury, Alexander Zverev climbed to world number one and secured the year-end top ranking for the first time.

Alcaraz has made up for lost time since returning, winning four titles in a late-season surge that culminated in his maiden ATP Finals triumph in Turin. The Spaniard will now seek his eighth major title in Melbourne, which would extend his advantage over Sinner in the Grand Slam count.