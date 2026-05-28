Jannik Sinner Crumbles in Second-Round Defeat to Juan Manuel Cerundolo

Jannik Sinner's bid for a maiden French Open title and career Grand Slam ended in a 3-6 2-6 7-5 6-1 6-1 defeat to Juan Manuel Cerundolo in the second round.

Jannik Sinner 's bid for a maiden French Open title and career Grand Slam went up in smoke as he experienced physical issues in his second-round match against Juan Manuel Cerundolo and fell to a 3-6 2-6 7-5 6-1 6-1 defeat on a scorching Thursday.

Cerundolo tore up the script in a dramatic clash where he held his nerve even as last year's runner-up Sinner crumbled while on the verge of a big win, sending shockwaves through Roland Garros. Sinner had already breezed through the first set on the back of a solitary break, and the 24-year-old Italian looked to be in cruise mode.

However, he began to struggle in the third set, feeling dizzy and wanting to vomit, before he stepped off the court for a medical timeout. Sinner returned five minutes later and was immediately broken for 5-5, and dropped the next two games to hand the set to his Argentine opponent, who sensed the chance to pull off a major upset.

Hitting heavier to quicken the points and also serving and volleying frequently, Sinner looked desperate to avoid the exit but his troubles only increased as he began to clutch his right thigh in the fourth set, which he surrendered tamely. Cerundolo took full advantage to leave the Paris Grand Slam without its title favorite and Novak Djokovic with a golden opportunity to win a standalone 25th major. Cerundolo said, 'It's tough for him. He was winning the match.

I couldn't win more than three games'. He also added, 'I think I was a little bit lucky, I feel sorry for him... he was serving to win this match, but then I don't know what happened. I think he was cramping maybe, or maybe it was the pressure of the match, I don't know. But of course I feel sorry for him and I hope he recovers.

I'm super happy. I'm going to keep trying to play my best... I hope to be ready for the next match.





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Jannik Sinner Juan Manuel Cerundolo French Open Grand Slam Novak Djokovic

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