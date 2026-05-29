Janice De Belen On Daughter Kaila's Relationship: 'I Just Want Her to Be Happy'

Veteran actress Janice De Belen opens up about her stance on her daughter Kaila's rumored romance with Daniel commonly known as Padilla. In an interview with Boy Abunda, she stresses that her only wish is for her child's happiness, reflecting on her own past rebellion and the importance of trust in parent-child relationships.

In a recent episode of Fast Talk with Boy Abunda this Friday, veteran actress Janice shared her perspective on her daughter's love life. She expressed happiness that Kaila is content, emphasizing that as a parent, all she wants is for her children to be happy.

She questioned why any parent would intervene when their child is evidently joyful, stating that happiness is ultimately what matters most. Janice explained that she avoids being strict or intrusive because she herself was rebellious in her youth. She recalled always asking her parents to trust her, and that memory resonates whenever she feels irritated or doubts her own approach.

The rumored relationship between Kaila and Daniel has been a topic of discussion since they were spotted together early last year. Recently, Kaila shared photos from Daniel's birthday celebration, including a blurry picture of them together. In that photo, Kaila and Daniel are seen close to each other with the actor's hand on the actress's back, both smiling





gmanews / 🏆 11. in PH We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Janice De Belen Kaila Daniel Padilla Parenting Celebrity Relationships

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Philippine Police and IJM Lead Nationwide Push to Strengthen Online Child Abuse ResponseSenior officers from the PNP Women and Children Protection Center and International Justice Mission Philippines gathered in Lapu‑Lapu City for a two‑day peer exchange, sharing case lessons, survivor insight and new protocols aimed at improving coordination, investigation and survivor‑centred care in the fight against online sexual abuse and exploitation of children.

Read more »

Foreign National Arrested in Cebu Condominium for Child AbuseNational Bureau of Investigation Regional Office 7 seized a foreign national in a Cebu City condo on May 24, 2026 after catching him alone with two male minors aged 10 and 15. The children were rescued and handed to DSWD 7, and the suspect faces charges under RA 7610 for child abuse. Authorities are probing how the minors were contacted by the foreigner.

Read more »

Iloilo City Police Peacefully Resolve Armed Domestic Incident in RestaurantPolice officers from the Iloilo City Police Office responded to a domestic incident in Barangay San Rafael, Mandurriao, on May 28, 2026. A 23-year-old armed man, identified as alias Jo, threatened his live-in partner and their minor daughter inside a restaurant. Through skilled negotiation, officers persuaded the suspect to surrender peacefully without injury, and he voluntarily yielded a 12-inch knife. Police leadership commended the officers for their professionalism and rapid response.

Read more »

Janice de Belen on Daughter Kaila Estrada's Relationship with Daniel Padilla: 'I Just Want Them Happy'During an appearance on 'Fast Talk with Boy Abunda,' actress Janice de Belen expressed her supportive stance towards her daughter Kaila Estrada's rumored relationship with actor Daniel Padilla, emphasizing that as a parent, she simply wants her children to be happy. She shared her trust in her children's decisions and reflected on her own experiences with her parents.

Read more »