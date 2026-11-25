Filipino top seed Jana Diaz and Russian Milan Popov secured their spots in the ITF J30 Manila Championships quarterfinals after victorious round robin matches at the Rizal Memorial Tennis Center.

Top seeded Jana Diaz has advanced to the quarterfinals of the ITF J30 Manila Championships, securing her spot with a hard-fought victory in the round robin stage. The event is being held at the Rizal Memorial Tennis Center in Manila, Philippines, and draws top junior talent from across the region.

Diaz, representing the Philippines as the number one seed in the women's draw, defeated compatriot Maristella Torrecampo to clinch the group stage. Her path to the next round involved winning two straight matches against Japanese qualifier Mei Uchida and Indonesian player Callista Rosiana to top Group A.

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Diaz Dominates Group Stage Draw

Jana Diaz began her campaign in Group A with decisive victories over Mei Uchida of Japan, winning both sets 6-2, followed by a 6-2, 6-1 victory over Callista Rosiana of Indonesia. These wins established her as the group leader and guaranteed her a position in the knockout rounds of the tournament organized by the Philippine Tennis Association.

In the final group match, Diaz faced fellow Filipino Maristella Torrecampo. Diaz won the first set 6-2 but lost the second set 4-6. Despite the loss in the second set, the result of the group stage was already determined, allowing Diaz to progress to the quarterfinals. She finished the group stage with a perfect record against her group opponents.

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Russian Popov Advances in Boys Draw

On the men's side, top seed Milan Popov from Russia defeated Krelz Gecosala of the Philippines with a score of 6-2, 6-4. Popov's victory secured his place in the next round of the ITF J30 Manila Championships. The 15-year-old from Moscow expressed fatigue after a competitive match but acknowledged the skill of his opponent.

Milan Popov enters the quarterfinals with recent form that includes being a runner-up in doubles at the J60 event in Dushanbe, Tajikistan, alongside partner Maksim Svetlov. He also reached the semifinals at the J30 event in the Maldives last August, providing him with valuable experience on the international junior circuit.

Competitive Rankings and Player Backgrounds

Jana Diaz is currently ranked number 940 in the ITF juniors rankings. The 17-year-old student at De La Salle Zobel in Bacoor, Cavite, has shown consistent performance in recent tournaments. Last month, she was the doubles runner-up at the Nonthaburi J60 in Thailand, partnering with Paweenon Nualsri, and also finished as runner-up at the Nantou J60 in Chinese Taipei with Milan Swanepoel.

Both Diaz and Popov have expressed optimism about their prospects in the remainder of the tournament. Diaz stated her satisfaction with overcoming the challenge posed by Torrecampo, noting the high level of play. Popov voiced his hope to win the title, building on his previous performances in the region.

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Tournament Structure and Future Schedule

The ITF J30 Manila Championships is organized by the Philippine Tennis Association (Philta). The tournament features a round robin format that leads into single-elimination quarterfinals. The victories by Diaz and Popov mark their progression from the group stage to the knockout phase of the competition.

As the tournament moves into the quarterfinal stage, attention will shift to the head-to-head matchups determined by the group results. The winners of these quarterfinal matches will advance to the semifinals, continuing the quest for the title in Manila.