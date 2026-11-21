Peter June PJ Simon, a key member of the Purefoods franchise and its historic 2013-14 Grand Slam team, died Friday evening after playing in a basketball league in Davao. Former teammates James Yap and Marc Pingris paid emotional tributes.

Peter June PJ Simon, a basketball great who starred for the Purefoods franchise, passed away on Friday evening while playing in a basketball league in Davao.

Reports indicated that he had difficulty breathing, and despite the efforts of medical personnel to revive him, he could not be saved. Simon played hoops for more than a decade with James Yap and Marc Pingris, and the two prominent basketball figures shared their deep sorrow over his passing. Both played with him under the Purefoods franchise. In a message written in Cebuano, Yap expressed his shock and grief.

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Grabe kalit kaayo ni, Part. Wala gyud damha. Salamat sa tanan ka maayo nimo, Part, sa tanan nato panag uban na dili jud nako makalimtan. Daghan pa man ta unta basketball tour na buhaton.

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Sakita ani Part, Yap wrote. Translated, Yap said: This is so sudden, Part. I never expected it at all. Thank you for all the good you have done, Part, and for all the times we spent together that I will never forget.

We still had so many basketball tours left to do. This hurts so much, Part. Yap also asked Simon to continue watching over his family. Please continue to watch over your family and give them strength during this difficult time.

James Yap Honors Teammate

You will surely be missed, Yap added. Pingris also paid his tribute to Simon, expressing his hurt with the news. Tol, gusto ko lang magpasalamat sa iyo. Salamat dahil marami kang napasayang kabataan at manonood, mapa-PBA man o sa labas ng basketball court.

Napakabait mong tao, kaibigan, anak, at ama. Masakit man na ganito ka nawala, mananatili ka sa puso ng bawat taong napasaya mo. Isa na ako roon. Love you, tol, Pingris wrote.

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Translated, Pingris said: Bro, I just want to thank you. Thank you for making so many young people and fans happy, whether in the PBA or outside the basketball court. You were such a kind person, a good friend, son, and father. Even though it hurts that you left us this way, you will always remain in the hearts of everyone you made happy.

Marc Pingris Remembers Friend

I am one of them. Love you, Bro. It just hurts. Why did it have to be this way?

Goodbye, Bro. Yap, Pingris and Simon were referred to as the Big Three of the Purefoods franchise, where they won PBA titles. Their partnership was highlighted by the historic 2013-14 Grand Slam with the San Mig Coffee Mixers under coach Tim Cone, winning all three conferences in one season. Simon is remembered not only for his contributions on the court but also for the kindness and joy he brought to teammates and fans.

Purefoods Big Three Legacy

His former teammates said he remained in the hearts of everyone whose lives he touched.