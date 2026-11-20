James Harden recorded a season-high 51 points, tying Kobe Bryant for third on the NBA's all-time 50-point list, as Cleveland defeated Indiana 128-119.

James Harden delivered a career-defining performance on Friday, scoring a season-high 51 points to lead the Cleveland Cavaliers to a decisive 128-119 victory over the Indiana Pacers. The win occurred during Emirates NBA Cup action, marking a significant milestone in Harden's illustrious career. He moved into third place in NBA history with his 26th career 50-point game, breaking a long-standing tie with the late Kobe Bryant. The Cavaliers, currently 2-1 in the East Group B standings, now trail only the Miami Heat, who hold a 2-0 record.

Harden's Historic 50-Point Scoring Achievement

Harden, who is 37 years old, was impeccably efficient throughout the contest. He shot 15 of 26 from the field, including 7 of 11 from three-point range, and converted all 14 of his free throw attempts. This performance places him as the ninth-leading scorer in league history with a total of 29,633 points. The 51-point game is the 15th in Cleveland franchise history and stands as his highest-scoring outing since joining the Cavaliers last season in a trade from the Los Angeles Clippers.

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He broke the tie with Kobe Bryant on the exclusive 50-point list, a milestone achieved with a free throw in the fourth quarter. His scoring prowess was most evident in the second half, where he poured in 18 points during the third quarter alone. This offensive explosion was crucial in shifting the momentum of the game after the Cavaliers faced a significant deficit in the first half.

Cavaliers Rally From Deficit to Secure Victory

The Indiana Pacers held a commanding 14-point lead in the first half, seizing a 48-36 advantage on Kelly Oubre Jr.'s second three-pointer of the second quarter. Cleveland answered with a 19-5 run capped by Thomas Bryant's three-pointer, eventually entering the break with a narrow 62-61 lead thanks to 24 points from Harden. The first half itself was a high-scoring affair, with Harden contributing 15 points in nine minutes as the teams fought to a 29-29 draw.

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Cleveland stormed back to build a 107-83 advantage early in the fourth quarter on Tyrese Proctor's hoop. The Pacers, who lost their third straight game, struggled to maintain their early momentum against a resilient Cavaliers team. The win improves Cleveland's record to 3-1 on their four-game homestand and 7-3 at home this season. The Pacers' struggles continue as they look to regain their footing in the competitive Eastern Conference.

Key Contributors and Future NBA Cup Standings

Donovan Mitchell added 20 points for Cleveland, providing essential support to Harden's historic night. Other key contributors included Peyton Watson, who scored 15 points, and Mario Hezonja, who recorded a double-double with 10 points and 10 rebounds. For the Pacers, Obi Toppin and Kelly Oubre Jr. each scored 17 points. Andrew Nembhard produced 12 points and eight assists, while Aaron Nesmith contributed 10 rebounds and seven assists.

The victory solidifies Cleveland's position in the NBA Cup East Group B, where they are now tied on wins with Miami but trail in head-to-head or point differential depending on the specific tie-breaker rules. The team's ability to come back from a double-digit deficit demonstrates their depth and resilience. As the NBA Cup progresses, Cleveland will look to maintain this momentum while the Pacers seek to end their losing streak in their next scheduled matchup.