James Harden Arrested in Houston on Weapons Charge

Former NBA MVP James Harden was arrested in Houston on a misdemeanor charge of unlawful carrying of a weapon after police spotted an unconcealed handgun in his car. The Cleveland Cavaliers guard was released on a $100 bond and is set to appear in court in June.

The former NBA Most Valuable Player James Harden was arrested early Saturday morning in Houston , Texas, on a misdemeanor charge of unlawful carrying of a weapon.

According to Harris County court records, the incident occurred around 3:41 a.m. when law enforcement officers observed an unconcealed handgun in Harden's vehicle, a Mercedes-Benz. When approached, Harden confirmed that the firearm belonged to him. The weapon was reportedly not holstered and was in plain view, which led to his arrest. He was subsequently booked into jail and released after posting a $100 bond.

Court documents indicate that as a condition of his bond, Harden is prohibited from possessing any firearms, ammunition, or other weapons. He is scheduled to appear in court on June 22 to address the charge. The Cleveland Cavaliers, the NBA team Harden currently plays for, have not issued a public statement regarding the arrest at this time. Harden, age 37, was acquired by the Cavaliers during the trade deadline in February of this year.

In the recent playoffs, he contributed 19.2 points and 5.5 assists per game, helping Cleveland advance to the Eastern Conference finals, where they were ultimately swept by the New York Knicks. Throughout his distinguished career, Harden has been a three-time All-Star and won the league MVP award in 2018 while with the Houston Rockets.

Originally selected third overall in the 2009 NBA Draft by the Oklahoma City Thunder, he has also played for the Brooklyn Nets, Philadelphia 76ers, and Los Angeles Clippers before joining the Cavaliers





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James Harden NBA Cleveland Cavaliers Arrest Weapons Charge Houston Basketball MVP

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