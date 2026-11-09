James Gunn and Peter Safran Step Down From DC Studios Leadership

Skydance Media replaces co-CEOs James Gunn and Peter Safran at DC Studios with Marvel veteran Jeremy Latchman, effective December 1st, following the Warner Bros Discovery merger.

James Gunn and Peter Safran are stepping down as co-chief executives of DC Studios after a four-year tenure that began with high expectations following the merger of Warner Bros. Discovery and Skydance. Skydance Motion Picture Group announced the leadership change on Monday, marking an abrupt end to their reign as the architects of the modern DC cinematic universe. The decision comes just months after the release of the first film in their new slate, 'Superman,' which reached theaters last year.

Leadership Change At DC Studios

The transition at the helm of DC Studios is being driven by the consolidation of power under David Ellison, the chairman and chief executive of Skydance. Ellison has appointed Jeremy Latchman, a seasoned executive with extensive experience from Marvel Studios, to take the reins. Latchman will assume the dual roles of president and chief creative officer of DC Studios. This appointment signals a strategic shift in direction as the studio navigates its post-merger landscape and seeks to align its creative output with new corporate priorities.

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Latchman's Marvel Experience At DC

Jeremy Latchman brings a wealth of experience from his time at Marvel Studios, where he was a leading executive during the initial wave of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. His portfolio includes key projects such as 'Iron Man' and 'The Avengers,' as well as collaborative work with both Gunn and Safran on the 'Guardians of the Galaxy' franchise. Dana Goldberg and Josh Greenstein, co-chairs of Skydance Motion Picture Group, highlighted Latchman's deep reverence for the DC brand and its passionate global fanbase. They stated that under his leadership, every project will be evaluated through the perspective of the devoted audience that has championed DC characters for generations.

Pipeline And Past Projects

Despite the leadership shakeup, the creative momentum generated by Gunn and Safran will persist due to a robust pipeline of projects already in various stages of production. James Gunn is currently in post-production on 'Man of Tomorrow,' the direct sequel to 'Superman.' Other upcoming releases slated for distribution include the series 'The People v. Gorilla Grodd' and the highly anticipated 'The Batman: Part II.' However, the broader decade-long plan for the DC Universe that the co-CEOs instituted will not come to fruition under the new management structure.

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Corporate Shifts And Merger Impact

The removal of Gunn and Safran coincides with significant corporate restructuring within the parent company. Skydance's acquisition of Warner Bros. Discovery initially allowed the creative duo to survive, but the subsequent finalization of the merger with Paramount Pictures altered the strategic landscape. The leadership change was finalized around the time of the 'Clayface' release, a film that exemplified the duo's willingness to take genre risks. This decision underscores the volatility of leadership roles in the highly competitive entertainment industry, especially following major mergers.

Performance And Critical Reception

The tenure of Gunn and Safran was marked by a mix of idiosyncratic comic book adaptations and bold genre gambles, including the horror-infused 'Clayface.' However, the slate also faced significant setbacks, most notably when 'Supergirl' flopped earlier this year. This commercial disappointment served as a major setback during their second year of leadership, casting a shadow over the initial success of 'Superman.' David Ellison praised the departing executives for launching a new era and building a slate the company is proud of, while expressing gratitude for their passion and commitment to the legendary brand.

Future Of DC Studios

The official changeover in leadership is scheduled to take effect on December 1. Jeremy Latchman will report directly to Dana Goldberg and Josh Greenstein, who oversee the Motion Picture Group. This reporting structure places the creative head of DC Studios under the direct supervision of Skydance's top entertainment executives. The move aims to streamline decision-making and ensure that future films and television shows are aligned with the broader corporate vision. Fans and industry observers are now watching to see how Latchman's Marvel-influenced approach will reshape the DC universe in the coming years.