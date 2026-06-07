James Bond: First Light Review - A Masterful Origin Story

IO Interactive delivers a compelling and cinematic origin story for James Bond, blending stealth, action, and character development in a game that finally does justice to the iconic spy. With polished mechanics and a fresh narrative, First Light is a standout in the Bond gaming library.

James Bond , like his cinematic fellows Aliens and Lord of the Rings, is a property that seems a slam dunk for video games until you actually play the games and realize that at least half of them are awful.

It should be so easy - Aston Martin, tuxedo, pistol, one-liners, gadget watch, heavy accents of indeterminate origin - and yet for every GoldenEye there are three 007 Legends. That is important to keep in mind as IO Interactive's playable origin story of the world's most conspicuous secret agent arrives, because it is the first time we have seen Ian Fleming's character at such a young age.

More than simply a chance to bomb around in a DBS Vantage and, preposterously, a weaponized Valhalla, it is a rare opportunity for us to get to know a timeless character a bit better, and an equally rare chance for IO's writers to add some fresh context and complexity to him. Please don't be rubbish, please don't be rubbish… It is not rubbish. It is a rather masterful piece of game-making and storytelling, actually.

One that knows when to emulate the movies and send you headlong into big, dumb fun, and when it is time to calm things down and place young James in a more grounded setting. The missions zip along at a pace that feels like a playable Bond movie, but they do still allow you the occasional moment of reflection.

It is that pacing, along with the immaculate mechanics of its semi-stealthy action adventure gameplay, that discern this baby-faced Bond from his more forgettable ancestors. The setup: Like all helicopters that appear in cutscenes at the start of video game missions, the one you are on is about to be shot down, leaving you stranded and surrounded by mercenaries on a chilly Icelandic night.

Contacted by MI6 via your earpiece, you are guided to retrieve a device because if it fell into the wrong hands, the whole world would be utterly doomed. And just like that, the shivering, injured airman becomes a secret agent. The opening hour might have you questioning whether this feels sufficiently Bond-y, mind you.

Triple-A is a genre unto itself in modern gaming, which means that whether you are Nathan Drake, Lara Croft, or MI6's fussiest martini drinker, once the production values are ratcheted up high enough, you find yourself doing largely similar things. Climbing and jumping around on rock formations with handily color-coded lips, which indicate which bits are climbable. Hiding from Eastern European guards behind waist-high cover. Squeezing through tight passageways that disguise loading screens.

You know the sort of thing. But this does make sense, in context. Bond is not yet equipped with the gadgets that define his viewer-friendly approach to espionage. The opening might feel a bit broadly defined and familiar, but that works in First Light's favor in the long run.

Because within two particularly wonderful hours, you have been recruited, trained up, given a field test, and deployed into action. The gameplay changes as James does, from borderline generic action to a slick, gadget-heavy style with social stealth elements. You become Bond. There are new ideas in here that really show IO's talents.

Where most games frogmarch you through a tutorial of the controls, this one turns it into a training montage. You learn all the inputs, all the things Bond can do in the world, but in a sequence of tight, choppy vignettes within a Maltese training facility. Later, First Light puts a new spin on another triple-A-as-a-genre staple: the focus mode camera where time slows, everyone becomes silhouetted, and you can see through walls.

It is first introduced during a field test, sprung on Bond and his fellow graduates as they celebrate passing basic training with a night out, and it might feel tired to be wandering another crowded space tracking down color-coded silhouettes if Bond did not also have tech gadgetry up his sleeve to mess with his targets when he finds them. Over ten missions, which take you across the globe's most glamorous and clandestine locations, you learn the rhythms of being Bond: a staple diet of sneaking, balletic fisticuffs when spotted, haring around in a pleasing selection of British automotive machinery, and brazenly strolling around while hidden in crowds in order to disrupt one technical doohickey with another.

For your part, you can unlock and equip gadgets before each mission to match your preferred playstyle, although this is certainly no immersive sim so keep your keypad codes to yourself and just enjoy the expertly scripted linearity. The mix of stealth and action is finely balanced, with each encounter feeling like a set piece from a Bond movie. The narrative threads through Bond's early days, giving depth to a character often defined by his gadgets and one-liners.

It is a fresh take that respects the source material while carving its own path. IO Interactive has crafted a game that not only captures the essence of Bond but elevates it, making this origin story a must-play for fans and newcomers alike. The attention to detail, from the custom-fit tuxedo to the subtle nods to Fleming's novels, shows a deep understanding of what makes Bond iconic.

This is not just another licensed game; it is a love letter to the spy genre and a testament to what happens when a talented studio gets to play with a beloved IP. The result is a thrilling, cinematic experience that rarely falters, proving that when done right, Bond and video games are indeed a perfect match





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