Jalen Johnson scores 26 points to guide the Atlanta Hawks to a 111-97 victory over the Charlotte Hornets in NBA Cup Group C action at State Farm Arena.

The Atlanta Hawks secured a decisive 111-97 victory over the Charlotte Hornets in NBA Cup East Group C competition at the State Farm Arena. Forward Jalen Johnson led the charge with 26 points, six rebounds, and six assists to anchor the win on Friday. This result marks the third consecutive victory for Atlanta and improves their record to seven wins in their last nine games.

Jalen Johnson Drives Hawks Comeback From Deficit

Jalen Johnson proved instrumental in reversing Atlanta's early slump after the team trailed by 14 points during the first half. The forward scored eight of the Hawks' 12-0 run that narrowed the deficit to 50-48 with 2:47 remaining before the break. Atlanta ultimately took control in the third quarter when Johnson hit a three-point play with 4:35 left to give the team a 76-69 lead. The Hawks extended their advantage to 86-74 following Aaron Wiggins' three-pointer before leading 87-76 heading into the final period.

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Team Scoring Depth Supports Atlanta Victory

Atlanta relied on a balanced offensive attack to maintain their lead against the visiting Hornets. Aaron Wiggins contributed 19 points while Nickeil Alexander-Walker added 17. Onyeka Okongwu scored 16 points and Dyson Daniels recorded a near triple-double with 11 points, 10 assists, and eight rebounds. The supporting cast was particularly effective in the fourth quarter, where Okongwu's dunk and Wiggins' three-pointer created a 104-86 cushion with 5:17 remaining to secure the win.

Charlotte Hornets Suffer Fourth Straight Loss

The Charlotte Hornets struggled to keep pace with Atlanta's sustained pressure despite strong individual performances. Forward Moussa Diabata led Charlotte with 21 points and 15 rebounds, while Brandon Miller scored 19 points. Guard Coby White finished with 11 points and Naz Reid collected 12 points and 10 rebounds. The loss marks the fourth consecutive defeat for the Hornets, who fell behind early after Charlotte scored 14 straight points to take an eight-point lead mid-first quarter.

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Key Fourth Quarter Runs Seal Atlanta Win

Atlanta closed out the game with dominant defensive plays and efficient scoring in the final frame. After Charlotte pulled within nine points on a dunk by Liam McNeeley, Jalen Johnson stole the ball and dunked to ignite a 10-0 run that pushed the lead to 99-80. The Hawks never relinquished control thereafter, extending their margin to 14 points at various stages in the second half. This performance contrasts sharply with Charlotte's inability to match Atlanta's momentum shifts.

First Half Dynamics and Halftime Standings

The opening half was characterized by frequent lead changes and sharp shooting from both sides. The Hawks jumped out to an 11-5 start on consecutive baskets by Nickeil Alexander-Walker before Charlotte responded with a 14-point surge. The Hornets reached a 28-17 lead before Wiggins helped complete a 6-0 Atlanta spurt. Royce O'Neale closed the first quarter with a three-pointer, giving Charlotte a 31-23 advantage. By halftime, the score was tight at 57-56, setting the stage for Atlanta's second-half dominance.