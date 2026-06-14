Jalen Brunson sets NBA Finals record as New York Knicks win first title since 1973

Jalen Brunson set a franchise NBA Finals record with 45 points as the New York Knicks won their first NBA championship since 1973.

Jalen Brunson set a franchise NBA Finals record with 45 points as the New York Knicks recorded a 94-90 victory over the San Antonio Spurs on Saturday night.

Brunson scored 29 points in the second half of Game 5 as New York overcame a 15-point third-quarter deficit to win its first NBA championship since 1973. The Knicks won four of the five games in the best-of-seven series. Brunson made four 3-pointers while posting his fourth outing of 30 or more points in the series en route to being named the NBA Finals Most Valuable Player.

Brunson broke the team record of 38 points set by Hall of Famer Willis Reed in Game 3 of the 1970 NBA Finals against the Los Angeles Lakers. The Knicks also trailed by 16 points in the second quarter, one game after they rallied from 29 down to beat the Spurs in Game 4 on Wednesday in New York. Mikal Bridges scored 14 points and Josh Hart registered 13 points and 11 rebounds for the Knicks.

OG Anunoby had 11 points and Karl-Anthony Towns collected 10 rebounds before fouling out. Mitchell Robinson also grabbed 10 boards. Dylan Harper scored 25 points and Victor Wembanyama added 19 points, 14 rebounds and five blocked shots for San Antonio. Julian Champagnie had 14 points and Devin Vassell added 12.

New York trailed by 10 with under eight minutes to play before Brunson took over with 10 straight points to tie the score at 83 with 4:48 left. Brunson shredded the San Antonio defense by driving for three layups during the spurt. Vassell knocked down a 17-foot jumper to put San Antonio back ahead at 85-83 with 4:14 left.

Brunson then was fouled shooting a 3-pointer 34 seconds later and made all three free throws to give the Knicks a one-point edge. A short time later, Harper's basket tied the score at 88 with 1:16 left. But Brunson once again navigated through the defense and made a floater with 1:05 left. Wembanyana missed a 3-pointer on San Antonio's next possession, but Stephon Castle's putback dunk brought the Spurs within 92-90 with 16.3 seconds left.

Bridges split two free throws with 8.8 seconds left to give New York a three-point lead before Harper missed two free throws with 8.5 seconds to go. The Knicks made just 35.6% of their shots (31 of 87), including 12 of 37 from 3-point range. Vassell and Harper connected on back-to-back 3-pointers and Harper followed with three more points during a 9-0 run to give San Antonio a 68-53 lead with 3:11 left in the third quarter.

A short time later, Hart buried a 3-pointer and Brunson knocked down three free throws after being fouled shooting a trey to start a quarter-ending 10-2 burst. Robinson's late tip-in brought the Knicks within 72-65 entering the fourth quarter. Both teams were shaky offensively during a first half that concluded with San Antonio holding a 42-37 lead at the break. New York trailed 31-15 with 8:29 remaining in the half





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