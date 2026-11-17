Jalen Brunson scored 31 points with a tiebreaking four-point play, and Karl-Anthony Towns had 16 points and 16 rebounds as the Knicks beat the Raptors 111-102. Toronto lost its fifth straight, with Ja'Kobe Walter scoring a season-high 25.

Jalen Brunson converted a tiebreaking four-point play with 1:25 left in the fourth quarter, Karl-Anthony Towns had 16 points and 16 rebounds and the New York Knicks beat Toronto 111-102 on Tuesday night, their 15th consecutive win over the Raptors.

The Knicks swept the two-game series and extended their dominance over Toronto dating back to the start of the 2023-24 season. Brunson scored 31 points, shooting 10 for 22, making 4 of 11 from 3-point range and going 7 for 7 at the free throw line. Mikal Bridges scored 17 points, OG Anunoby had 16 against his former team and Landry Shamet added 12 as the defending NBA champions won for the sixth time in eight games.

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Toronto's Ja'Kobe Walter scored a season-high 25 points and made a career-best seven 3-pointers on 12 attempts, but was called for a flagrant foul on Brunson's 3 late in the fourth. RJ Barrett scored 22 points for Toronto, Scottie Barnes had 20 and Immanuel Quickley added 14. The Raptors have lost five straight, letting double-digit leads slip away in each of the past four.

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Raptors Leonard Strength Conditioning Update

In a pregame statement Tuesday, the Raptors said Leonard has progressed in his strength and conditioning program but provided no timetable for his return other than saying another update will come next week. Toronto led 48-35 after a driving basket by Barnes with 5:07 left in the second, but the Knicks reclaimed the lead by scoring 19 consecutive points. Walter was 4 for 5 from distance in the third to help the Raptors take an 83-80 lead to the fourth.

Earlier this season, Brunson hit a tiebreaking 3-pointer with 33 seconds left in overtime (OT) for the visiting Knicks, who overcame a 13-point fourth-quarter deficit to edge the Raptors, 112-108, at Toronto. Brunson finished that game with 28 points and nine assists for the Knicks, who snapped a two-game losing streak. Towns (28 points, 17 rebounds), who turned 31 that day, had a huge performance as well.

Landry Shamet had 23 points off the bench while former Raptors star OG Anunoby added 21 points and nine rebounds for the Knicks, who extended their series winning streak. Scottie Barnes, who missed the previous four games with a left groin/adductor injury, scored 30 points and added nine rebounds for the Raptors, who have lost four straight at that point.

Quickley Barrett Solid Performances Toronto

Reserve Jamal Shead tallied 19 points while former Knick teammates Immanuel Quickley (17 points, six rebounds, six assists) and RJ Barrett (14 points, six assists, five rebounds) had solid all-around games. Jakob Poeltl added 11 points off the bench for Toronto. The Raptors ended the third on a 20-10 run to take a 74-67 lead and took their biggest advantage at 84-71 with 8:55 left in the fourth following consecutive 3-pointers by Quickley.

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Anunoby scored back-to-back baskets to begin the comeback by the Knicks, who took a short-lived lead at 92-90 when Towns sank a runner with 45 seconds left. Barnes responded with a banked jumper and Towns and Barnes traded long 3-pointers before Brunson lost his dribble trying to drive the lane as time expired in regulation.

Shamet opened overtime with a 3-pointer to give the Knicks a lead they maintained until Barnes banked in a 3-pointer with 1:15 left to tie the score at 104-104. Shamet responded with a layup and Barnes fed Collin Murray-Boyles for an emphatic alley-oop slam to tie the score again. Murray-Boyles blocked Anunoby's layup out of bounds on the other end, after which the Knicks called timeout.

Brunson Tiebreaking Three Points Knicks Win

Brunson took an in-bounds pass from Mikal Bridges from underneath the basket and immediately drained the tiebreaking 3-pointer from the left corner. Ja'Kobe Walter and Anunoby each hit two free throws apiece before Barnes, with Anunoby defending him, missed a 3-pointer from the top of the key. Towns pulled down the rebound and hit the first free throw to ice the win.

New York converted 23 of 28 free-throw attempts (82.1%), while Toronto countered with 11 of 19 (57.9%) from the charity stripe in that overtime contest.