Minnesota Timberwolves defeat Memphis Grizzlies 104-95 behind Jaden McDaniels' 25 points, ending Memphis' nine-game home win streak in Minneapolis.

Jaden McDaniels scored 25 points on 11-for-17 shooting to lead the Minnesota Timberwolves to a 104-95 victory over the Memphis Grizzlies on Saturday night at Target Center. The win marks the eighth victory in the past ten games for the Timberwolves, continuing their strong recent form in Minneapolis.

McDaniels And Dosunmu Drive Winning Performance

McDaniels was the offensive engine for Minnesota, converting 11 of his 17 field goal attempts to reach his 25-point total. Ayo Dosunmu provided crucial support with 19 points, shooting efficiently at 9-for-14 from the floor. Jonathan Kuminga contributed 16 points, while Terrence Shannon Jr. added 15 points off the bench to round out the scoring effort.

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The Timberwolves demonstrated resilience against a Memphis squad that had not lost an away game this season, ending their nine-game road win streak. The game featured intense defensive pressure and high-scoring runs that shifted momentum multiple times throughout the four quarters. Minnesota's balanced attack ensured they maintained control despite Memphis' attempts to rally.

Grizzlies Face First Road Loss After Strong Start

Cedric Coward led the Grizzlies with 23 points on 8-for-16 shooting, providing a significant offensive threat for Memphis. Ty Jerome added 18 points, but it was not enough to overcome Minnesota's second-half surge. The Grizzlies had previously won nine consecutive games on the road, making this defeat a notable change in their season trajectory.

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Memphis opened the game with aggression, taking an 11-point lead early in the first quarter. Isaiah Stewart made a layup to extend the advantage to 28-17 with 3:05 remaining in the opening period. The Grizzlies held their ground initially, but Minnesota's defense tightened as the game progressed, stifling Memphis' offense in critical moments.

Timberwolves Execute Key Runs To Seize Control

Minnesota began its turnaround early in the second quarter with a 10-0 run that cut the deficit to just one point. Jaden McDaniels initiated the run with a jump shot, followed by free throws from Jonathan Kuminga. LaMelo Ball hit back-to-back floating jump shots during the spree, adding momentum to the Timberwolves' comeback efforts.

The team extended its advantage with a 12-3 run toward the end of the half, taking a 56-46 lead into halftime. Rudy Gobert contributed significantly to this stretch with a reverse layup and a putback dunk. Ayo Dosunmu added a steal and score just before the halftime buzzer, sealing the half for Minnesota after Memphis had threatened to close the gap.

Minnesota Extends Lead In Third Quarter

The Timberwolves maintained their pressure in the third quarter, outscoring Memphis 27-16 to build an insurmountable lead. Ayo Dosunmu capped the quarter's scoring with a layup, pushing the score to 83-62 with 21 seconds remaining. The defensive intensity forced Memphis into difficult shots, allowing Minnesota to control the pace and tempo of the game.

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Magic Johnson had noted the high level of competition in the Western Conference, but this performance showcased Minnesota's ability to execute under pressure. The team's ability to respond to Memphis' runs demonstrated their maturity and strategic depth. Coaches praised the defensive rotations and the willingness of players to take on offensive responsibilities when needed.

Grizzlies Rally Briefly Before Final Defeat

Memphis attempted a late rally in the fourth quarter, cutting the deficit to seven points. Cedric Coward hit a 3-pointer to bring the score to 97-90 with 2:37 remaining. The Grizzlies showed signs of life, but Minnesota held firm to secure the victory and improve their record.

Jaden McDaniels made the next two baskets to push the lead back to double digits, effectively ending any hopes of a comeback. The Timberwolves' defense clamped down, forcing turnovers and limiting second-chance opportunities for Memphis. The win solidifies Minnesota's position in the conference standings and highlights their depth. Memphis will look to regroup as they continue their season without key contributions.

Grizzlies rookie forward Cameron Boozer did not play due to a right ankle sprain, dealing a blow to Memphis' rotation. The 19-year-old has been a standout performer, averaging 16.6 points and a team-high 9.2 rebounds through 16 games. His absence left a void in the frontcourt that Memphis struggled to fill against Minnesota's size and athleticism. The team will need to address this injury concern as they face upcoming opponents.